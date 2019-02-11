All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 22 14 .611 — Long Island 21 14 .600 ½ Westchester 22 16 .579 1 Delaware 15 19 .441 6 Maine 13 22 .371 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 19 17 .528 — Fort Wayne 18 17 .514 ½ Grand Rapids 17 18 .486 1½ Canton 12 23 .343 6½ Wisconsin 9 25 .265 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 24 12 .667 — Capital City 18 16 .529 5 Greensboro 18 17 .514 5½ Erie 17 17 .500 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 12 .676 — Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 2½ Memphis 20 16 .556 4½ Iowa 13 24 .351 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 26 10 .722 — Stockton 21 13 .618 4 Agua Caliente 16 19 .457 9½ South Bay 14 22 .389 12 Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 26 12 .684 — Salt Lake City 18 18 .500 7 Austin 16 20 .444 9 Texas 13 24 .351 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

South Bay 113, Oklahoma City 110

Wisconsin 117, Canton 106

Salt Lake City 98, Austin 89

Santa Cruz 114, Fort Wayne 104

Rio Grande Valley 130, Agua Caliente 97

Monday’s Games

Delaware 108, Erie 100

Lakeland 112, Long Island 109

Raptors 121, Maine 112

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

