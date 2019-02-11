Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

February 11, 2019 9:36 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 22 14 .611
Long Island 21 14 .600 ½
Westchester 22 16 .579 1
Delaware 15 19 .441 6
Maine 13 22 .371
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 19 17 .528
Fort Wayne 18 17 .514 ½
Grand Rapids 17 18 .486
Canton 12 23 .343
Wisconsin 9 25 .265 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 24 12 .667
Capital City 18 16 .529 5
Greensboro 18 17 .514
Erie 17 17 .500 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 12 .676
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605
Memphis 20 16 .556
Iowa 13 24 .351 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 26 10 .722
Stockton 21 13 .618 4
Agua Caliente 16 19 .457
South Bay 14 22 .389 12
Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 26 12 .684
Salt Lake City 18 18 .500 7
Austin 16 20 .444 9
Texas 13 24 .351 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

South Bay 113, Oklahoma City 110

Wisconsin 117, Canton 106

Salt Lake City 98, Austin 89

Santa Cruz 114, Fort Wayne 104

Rio Grande Valley 130, Agua Caliente 97

Monday’s Games

Delaware 108, Erie 100

Lakeland 112, Long Island 109

Raptors 121, Maine 112

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

