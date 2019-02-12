|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Delaware
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Maine
|13
|22
|.371
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Fort Wayne
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|Wisconsin
|9
|25
|.265
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Capital City
|18
|16
|.529
|5
|Greensboro
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Erie
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|16
|.556
|4½
|Iowa
|14
|24
|.368
|11½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Salt Lake City
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|12½
___
Delaware 108, Erie 100
Lakeland 112, Long Island 109
Raptors 121, Maine 112
Iowa 136, Stockton 130, OT
Greensboro 118, Grand Rapids 117
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
