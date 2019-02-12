Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

February 12, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 22 14 .611
Long Island 21 14 .600 ½
Westchester 22 17 .564
Delaware 15 19 .441 6
Maine 13 22 .371
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 20 17 .541
Fort Wayne 18 17 .514 1
Grand Rapids 17 19 .472
Canton 12 23 .343 7
Wisconsin 9 26 .257 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 24 12 .667
Capital City 19 16 .543
Greensboro 19 17 .528 5
Erie 17 17 .500 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 12 .676
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605
Memphis 20 16 .556
Iowa 14 24 .368 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 26 10 .722
Stockton 21 14 .600
Agua Caliente 16 19 .457
South Bay 14 22 .389 12
Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 26 12 .684
Salt Lake City 18 18 .500 7
Austin 16 20 .444 9
Texas 13 24 .351 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 108, Erie 100

Lakeland 112, Long Island 109

Raptors 121, Maine 112

Iowa 136, Stockton 130, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 118, Grand Rapids 117

Capital City 118, Westchester 115

Windy City 126, Wisconsin 110

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 18

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

