|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Delaware
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Maine
|13
|22
|.371
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Fort Wayne
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Grand Rapids
|17
|19
|.472
|2½
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|7
|Wisconsin
|9
|26
|.257
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Capital City
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Greensboro
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Erie
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|16
|.556
|4½
|Iowa
|14
|24
|.368
|11½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Salt Lake City
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|12½
___
Delaware 108, Erie 100
Lakeland 112, Long Island 109
Raptors 121, Maine 112
Iowa 136, Stockton 130, OT
Greensboro 118, Grand Rapids 117
Capital City 118, Westchester 115
Windy City 126, Wisconsin 110
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
