NBA G League

February 13, 2019 10:14 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 14 .600
Raptors 22 15 .595
Westchester 22 17 .564 1
Delaware 15 20 .429 6
Maine 14 22 .389
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 20 17 .541
Fort Wayne 19 17 .528 ½
Grand Rapids 17 19 .472
Canton 12 23 .343 7
Wisconsin 9 26 .257 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 24 13 .649
Capital City 20 16 .556
Greensboro 19 17 .528
Erie 17 18 .486 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 12 .676
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605
Memphis 20 17 .541 5
Iowa 15 24 .385 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 27 10 .730
Stockton 21 15 .583
Agua Caliente 16 19 .457 10
South Bay 14 22 .389 12½
Northern Arizona 8 31 .205 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 26 13 .667
Salt Lake City 19 18 .514 6
Austin 16 20 .444
Texas 13 24 .351 12

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 118, Grand Rapids 117

Capital City 118, Westchester 115

Windy City 126, Wisconsin 110

Northern Arizona 117, Rio Grande Valley 112

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 126, Stockton 118

Capital City 117, Delaware 115

Fort Wayne 127, Lakeland 123

Maine 130, Erie 128, OT

Santa Cruz 114, Raptors 111

Iowa 136, Memphis 116

South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

