|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Raptors
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Westchester
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|Delaware
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|Maine
|14
|22
|.389
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Fort Wayne
|19
|17
|.528
|½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|19
|.472
|2½
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|7
|Wisconsin
|9
|26
|.257
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Capital City
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Greensboro
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|Erie
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Iowa
|15
|24
|.385
|11
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Stockton
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|19
|.457
|10
|South Bay
|14
|23
|.378
|13
|Northern Arizona
|8
|31
|.205
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
|Texas
|14
|24
|.368
|11½
___
Salt Lake City 126, Stockton 118
Capital City 117, Delaware 115
Fort Wayne 127, Lakeland 123
Maine 130, Erie 128, OT
Santa Cruz 114, Raptors 111
Iowa 136, Memphis 116
Texas 122, South Bay 105
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
