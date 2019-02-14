All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 14 .600 — Raptors 22 15 .595 — Westchester 22 17 .564 1 Delaware 15 20 .429 6 Maine 14 22 .389 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 20 17 .541 — Fort Wayne 19 17 .528 ½ Grand Rapids 18 19 .486 2 Canton 12 23 .343 7 Wisconsin 9 26 .257 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 24 13 .649 — Capital City 20 16 .556 3½ Greensboro 19 18 .514 5 Erie 17 18 .486 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 12 .676 — Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 2½ Memphis 20 17 .541 5 Iowa 15 24 .385 11 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 27 10 .730 — Stockton 21 15 .583 5½ Agua Caliente 16 19 .457 10 South Bay 14 23 .378 13 Northern Arizona 8 31 .205 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 26 13 .667 — Salt Lake City 19 18 .514 6 Austin 16 20 .444 8½ Texas 14 24 .368 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 126, Stockton 118

Capital City 117, Delaware 115

Fort Wayne 127, Lakeland 123

Maine 130, Erie 128, OT

Santa Cruz 114, Raptors 111

Iowa 136, Memphis 116

Texas 122, South Bay 105

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 104, Greensboro 96

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

