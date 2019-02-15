|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Raptors
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Westchester
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|Delaware
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|Maine
|14
|22
|.389
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Fort Wayne
|19
|17
|.528
|½
|Grand Rapids
|18
|19
|.486
|2
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|7
|Wisconsin
|9
|26
|.257
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Capital City
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Greensboro
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|Erie
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Iowa
|15
|24
|.385
|11
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Stockton
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|19
|.457
|10
|South Bay
|14
|23
|.378
|13
|Northern Arizona
|8
|31
|.205
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
|Texas
|14
|24
|.368
|11½
___
Grand Rapids 104, Greensboro 96
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.