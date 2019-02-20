|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Raptors
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Westchester
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|Delaware
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|Maine
|14
|22
|.389
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Windy City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Grand Rapids
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|Wisconsin
|9
|26
|.257
|9½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Capital City
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Greensboro
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|Erie
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Iowa
|15
|24
|.385
|11
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Stockton
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|19
|.472
|9½
|South Bay
|14
|23
|.378
|13
|Northern Arizona
|8
|31
|.205
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
|Texas
|14
|24
|.368
|11½
___
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente 111, Windy City 107
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
