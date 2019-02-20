All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 14 .600 — Raptors 22 15 .595 — Westchester 22 17 .564 1 Delaware 15 20 .429 6 Maine 14 22 .389 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 19 17 .528 — Windy City 20 18 .526 — Grand Rapids 18 19 .486 1½ Canton 12 23 .343 6½ Wisconsin 9 26 .257 9½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 24 13 .649 — Capital City 20 16 .556 3½ Greensboro 19 18 .514 5 Erie 17 18 .486 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 12 .676 — Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 2½ Memphis 20 17 .541 5 Iowa 15 24 .385 11 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 27 10 .730 — Stockton 21 15 .583 5½ Agua Caliente 17 19 .472 9½ South Bay 14 23 .378 13 Northern Arizona 8 31 .205 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 26 13 .667 — Salt Lake City 19 18 .514 6 Austin 16 20 .444 8½ Texas 14 24 .368 11½

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 111, Windy City 107

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

