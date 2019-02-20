Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

February 20, 2019 9:47 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 23 15 .605
Long Island 21 14 .600 ½
Westchester 23 17 .575 1
Delaware 16 20 .444 6
Maine 14 23 .378
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 20 18 .526
Fort Wayne 19 18 .514 ½
Grand Rapids 19 19 .500 1
Canton 13 23 .361 6
Wisconsin 9 27 .250 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 13 .658
Capital City 20 17 .541
Greensboro 19 19 .500 6
Erie 17 19 .472 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 12 .676
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605
Memphis 20 17 .541 5
Iowa 15 24 .385 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 27 10 .730
Stockton 21 15 .583
Agua Caliente 17 19 .472
South Bay 14 23 .378 13
Northern Arizona 8 31 .205 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 26 13 .667
Salt Lake City 19 18 .514 6
Austin 16 20 .444
Texas 14 24 .368 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 111, Windy City 107

Canton 96, Greensboro 94

Delaware 140, Fort Wayne 129

Grand Rapids 142, Erie 112

Lakeland 120, Capital City 109

Westchester 109, Maine 91

Raptors 110, Wisconsin 105

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

