All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 23 15 .605 — Long Island 21 14 .600 ½ Westchester 23 17 .575 1 Delaware 16 20 .444 6 Maine 14 23 .378 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 20 18 .526 — Fort Wayne 19 18 .514 ½ Grand Rapids 19 19 .500 1 Canton 13 23 .361 6 Wisconsin 9 27 .250 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 13 .658 — Capital City 20 17 .541 4½ Greensboro 19 19 .500 6 Erie 17 19 .472 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 13 .658 — Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 2 Memphis 20 17 .541 4½ Iowa 16 24 .400 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 27 10 .730 — Stockton 21 15 .583 5½ Agua Caliente 17 19 .472 9½ South Bay 14 23 .378 13 Northern Arizona 8 31 .205 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 27 13 .675 — Salt Lake City 19 18 .514 6½ Austin 16 20 .444 9 Texas 14 25 .359 12½

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 111, Windy City 107

Canton 96, Greensboro 94

Delaware 140, Fort Wayne 129

Grand Rapids 142, Erie 112

Lakeland 120, Capital City 109

Westchester 109, Maine 91

Raptors 110, Wisconsin 108

Iowa 121, Texas 111

Rio Grande Valley 122, Oklahoma City 120, OT

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

