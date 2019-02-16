NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

2019_Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City

2018_Donovan Mitchell, Utah

2017_Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2016_Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2015_Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2014_John Wall, Washington

2013_Terrence Ross, Toronto

2012_Jeremy Evans, Utah

2011_Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010_Nate Robinson, New York

2009_Nate Robinson, New York

2008_Dwight Howard, Orlando

2007_Gerald Green, Boston

2006_Nate Robinson, New York

2005_Josh Smith, Atlanta

2004_Fred Jones, Indiana

2003_Jason Richardson, Golden State

2002_Jason Richardson, Golden State

2001_Desmond Mason, Seattle

2000_Vince Carter, Toronto

1999_No competition

1998_No competition

1997_Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1996_Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers

1995_Harold Miner, Miami

1994_Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1993_Harold Miner, Miami

1992_Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1991_Dee Brown, Boston

1990_Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1989_Kenny Walker, New York

1988_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987_Michael Jordan, Chicago

1986_Spud Webb, Atlanta

1985_Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1984_Larry Nance, Phoenix

