NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

2019_Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City
2018_Donovan Mitchell, Utah
2017_Glenn Robinson III, Indiana
2016_Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2015_Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2014_John Wall, Washington
2013_Terrence Ross, Toronto
2012_Jeremy Evans, Utah
2011_Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
2010_Nate Robinson, New York
2009_Nate Robinson, New York
2008_Dwight Howard, Orlando
2007_Gerald Green, Boston
2006_Nate Robinson, New York
2005_Josh Smith, Atlanta
2004_Fred Jones, Indiana
2003_Jason Richardson, Golden State
2002_Jason Richardson, Golden State
2001_Desmond Mason, Seattle
2000_Vince Carter, Toronto
1999_No competition
1998_No competition
1997_Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
1996_Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers
1995_Harold Miner, Miami
1994_Isaiah Rider, Minnesota
1993_Harold Miner, Miami
1992_Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix
1991_Dee Brown, Boston
1990_Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1989_Kenny Walker, New York
1988_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1987_Michael Jordan, Chicago
1986_Spud Webb, Atlanta
1985_Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1984_Larry Nance, Phoenix
