NC Central, Howard meet in conference play

NC Central (12-14, 7-5) vs. Howard (12-14, 6-5)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central pays visit to Howard in a MEAC matchup. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. Howard lost 85-81 at home to NC A&T, while NC Central fell 75-71 in overtime at Norfolk State.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors. Raasean Davis, Zacarry Douglas, Jibri Blount and Larry McKnight Jr. have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 69.9 points per game and allowed 63.4 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 63.8 points scored and 73.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: RJ Cole has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Howard field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 60.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: NC Central’s Douglas has attempted 82 3-pointers and connected on 30.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 13 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 78.7 points per game.

