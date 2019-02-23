NC State seeks revenge on Wake Forest

Wake Forest (10-15, 3-10) vs. North Carolina State (19-8, 7-7)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State seeks revenge on Wake Forest after dropping the first matchup in Winston-Salem. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Demon Deacons outshot North Carolina State from the field 44.2 percent to 37 percent and hit 16 more foul shots on their way to a 71-67 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Torin Dorn has averaged 14 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wolfpack. C.J. Bryce is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Jaylen Hoard, who is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Advertisement

JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Hoard has connected on 22.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 5-15 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Wolfpack 24th nationally. The Wake Forest defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.