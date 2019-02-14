NC State’s Lockett facing charge of assault on a female

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State backup guard Eric Lockett has been charged with assault on a female.

According to court records, Lockett was being held without bond in the Wake County Jail on Thursday following an incident that took place Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.

Coach Kevin Keatts says Lockett has been suspended indefinitely from the team but declined further comment. The 23-year-old Lockett missed the Wolfpack’s 73-58 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday night for what the school described as a “personal matter.”

The Georgia native transferred to N.C. State this season after graduating from Florida International and is averaging five points and roughly 17 minutes per game.

