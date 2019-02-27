Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

February 27, 2019 12:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786
Stony Brook 10 3 .769 22 6 .786
UMBC 10 4 .714 18 11 .621
Hartford 8 5 .615 15 13 .536
Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 11 17 .393
Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 14 15 .483
Binghamton 4 9 .308 8 20 .286
Maine 3 10 .231 5 23 .179
New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 13 1 .929 26 1 .963
Cincinnati 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
UCF 10 4 .714 20 6 .769
Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714
Memphis 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
South Florida 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
Wichita St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Tulsa 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
SMU 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
UConn 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
East Carolina 3 11 .214 10 16 .385
Tulane 0 14 .000 4 22 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 81, Temple 73

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Dayton 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Duquesne 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
George Mason 9 5 .643 15 12 .556
St. Bonaventure 9 5 .643 13 14 .481
Saint Louis 8 7 .533 17 11 .607
Richmond 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
La Salle 6 8 .429 8 18 .308
Rhode Island 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Saint Joseph’s 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
George Washington 4 11 .267 8 20 .286
UMass 3 12 .200 10 18 .357
Fordham 2 12 .143 11 16 .407

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53

Dayton 72, UMass 48

VCU 71, Saint Louis 65

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Virginia 12 2 .857 24 2 .923
Duke 12 3 .800 24 4 .857
Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Louisville 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
Syracuse 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
NC State 8 7 .533 20 8 .714
Clemson 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
Boston College 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Miami 4 11 .267 12 15 .444
Georgia Tech 4 11 .267 12 16 .429
Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 16 .407
Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest 76, Miami 75

Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72

North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 13 2 .867 24 6 .800
Lipscomb 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
NJIT 8 7 .533 20 10 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433
North Alabama 7 8 .467 10 20 .333
Jacksonville 5 10 .333 12 18 .400
Stetson 3 12 .200 7 23 .233
Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 25 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55

North Florida 77, Stetson 67

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59

Friday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Texas Tech 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Kansas 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Baylor 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Iowa St. 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Texas 7 7 .500 15 12 .556
TCU 6 9 .400 18 10 .643
Oklahoma 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Oklahoma St. 3 11 .214 10 17 .370
West Virginia 3 12 .200 11 17 .393

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3OT

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Marquette 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Villanova 11 4 .733 20 8 .714
St. John’s 8 7 .533 20 8 .714
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593
Xavier 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Georgetown 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Butler 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 73, Butler 67, OT

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 13 3 .813 20 7 .741
N. Colorado 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462
E. Washington 9 7 .563 11 16 .407
S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538
Portland St. 8 8 .500 13 14 .481
N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333
Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360
Idaho 1 15 .063 4 23 .148

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 11 3 .786 19 9 .679
Campbell 10 4 .714 17 11 .607
Winthrop 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Presbyterian 9 5 .643 17 12 .586
Gardner-Webb 8 6 .571 18 11 .621
High Point 8 6 .571 15 13 .536
Charleston Southern 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500
UNC-Asheville 2 12 .143 4 24 .143
SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Purdue 13 3 .813 20 7 .741
Michigan 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Maryland 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Iowa 10 7 .588 21 7 .750
Ohio St. 8 9 .471 18 10 .643
Minnesota 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
Illinois 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Rutgers 6 11 .353 13 14 .481
Nebraska 5 12 .294 15 13 .536
Indiana 5 12 .294 14 14 .500
Penn St. 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Northwestern 3 13 .188 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 4 .692 13 14 .481
UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 8 .704
Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593
UC Davis 6 6 .500 10 16 .385
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 11 17 .393
Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 11 18 .379
UC Riverside 3 9 .250 9 19 .321
Cal Poly 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.