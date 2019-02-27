NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786 Stony Brook 10 3 .769 22 6 .786 UMBC 10 4 .714 18 11 .621 Hartford 8 5 .615 15 13 .536 Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 11 17 .393 Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 14 15 .483 Binghamton 4 9 .308 8 20 .286 Maine 3 10 .231 5 23 .179 New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 13 1 .929 26 1 .963 Cincinnati 12 2 .857 23 4 .852 UCF 10 4 .714 20 6 .769 Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714 Memphis 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 South Florida 7 7 .500 18 9 .667 Wichita St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500 Tulsa 6 9 .400 16 12 .571 SMU 5 9 .357 13 13 .500 UConn 4 10 .286 13 14 .481 East Carolina 3 11 .214 10 16 .385 Tulane 0 14 .000 4 22 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 81, Temple 73

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 13 2 .867 22 6 .786 Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 Dayton 11 4 .733 19 9 .679 Duquesne 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 George Mason 9 5 .643 15 12 .556 St. Bonaventure 9 5 .643 13 14 .481 Saint Louis 8 7 .533 17 11 .607 Richmond 6 8 .429 12 15 .444 La Salle 6 8 .429 8 18 .308 Rhode Island 6 9 .400 13 14 .481 Saint Joseph’s 4 10 .286 11 16 .407 George Washington 4 11 .267 8 20 .286 UMass 3 12 .200 10 18 .357 Fordham 2 12 .143 11 16 .407

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53

Dayton 72, UMass 48

VCU 71, Saint Louis 65

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT North Carolina 13 2 .867 23 5 .821 Virginia 12 2 .857 24 2 .923 Duke 12 3 .800 24 4 .857 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786 Louisville 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 Syracuse 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 NC State 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Clemson 6 8 .429 16 11 .593 Boston College 4 10 .286 13 13 .500 Miami 4 11 .267 12 15 .444 Georgia Tech 4 11 .267 12 16 .429 Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 16 .407 Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464 Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest 76, Miami 75

Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72

North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 13 2 .867 24 6 .800 Lipscomb 13 2 .867 22 6 .786 North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 NJIT 8 7 .533 20 10 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433 North Alabama 7 8 .467 10 20 .333 Jacksonville 5 10 .333 12 18 .400 Stetson 3 12 .200 7 23 .233 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 25 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55

North Florida 77, Stetson 67

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59

Friday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 11 4 .733 21 7 .750 Texas Tech 10 4 .714 22 5 .815 Kansas 10 5 .667 21 7 .750 Baylor 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 Iowa St. 9 6 .600 20 8 .714 Texas 7 7 .500 15 12 .556 TCU 6 9 .400 18 10 .643 Oklahoma 5 10 .333 17 11 .607 Oklahoma St. 3 11 .214 10 17 .370 West Virginia 3 12 .200 11 17 .393

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3OT

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 12 2 .857 23 4 .852 Villanova 11 4 .733 20 8 .714 St. John’s 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593 Xavier 7 8 .467 15 13 .536 Georgetown 6 8 .429 16 11 .593 Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Butler 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 73, Butler 67, OT

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 13 3 .813 20 7 .741 N. Colorado 12 4 .750 18 9 .667 Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462 E. Washington 9 7 .563 11 16 .407 S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538 Portland St. 8 8 .500 13 14 .481 N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333 Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458 Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360 Idaho 1 15 .063 4 23 .148

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 11 3 .786 19 9 .679 Campbell 10 4 .714 17 11 .607 Winthrop 10 5 .667 18 10 .643 Presbyterian 9 5 .643 17 12 .586 Gardner-Webb 8 6 .571 18 11 .621 High Point 8 6 .571 15 13 .536 Charleston Southern 7 7 .500 13 14 .481 Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444 Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500 UNC-Asheville 2 12 .143 4 24 .143 SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 14 3 .824 23 5 .821 Purdue 13 3 .813 20 7 .741 Michigan 13 4 .765 24 4 .857 Maryland 12 5 .706 21 7 .750 Wisconsin 11 6 .647 19 9 .679 Iowa 10 7 .588 21 7 .750 Ohio St. 8 9 .471 18 10 .643 Minnesota 7 10 .412 17 11 .607 Illinois 6 10 .375 10 17 .370 Rutgers 6 11 .353 13 14 .481 Nebraska 5 12 .294 15 13 .536 Indiana 5 12 .294 14 14 .500 Penn St. 4 12 .250 11 16 .407 Northwestern 3 13 .188 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821 Cal St.-Fullerton 9 4 .692 13 14 .481 UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 8 .704 Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593 UC Davis 6 6 .500 10 16 .385 CS Northridge 5 7 .417 11 17 .393 Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 11 18 .379 UC Riverside 3 9 .250 9 19 .321 Cal Poly 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.