NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|17
|.393
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|15
|.483
|Binghamton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Maine
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|23
|.179
|New Hampshire
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|23
|.115
___
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|26
|1
|.963
|Cincinnati
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|UCF
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|Temple
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Memphis
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|South Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|SMU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|UConn
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|East Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Tulane
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
___
Memphis 81, Temple 73
Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.
UConn at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Davidson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Duquesne
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Louis
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|Richmond
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|La Salle
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|Rhode Island
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|George Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|20
|.286
|UMass
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|Fordham
|2
|12
|.143
|11
|16
|.407
___
Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53
Dayton 72, UMass 48
VCU 71, Saint Louis 65
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Virginia
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|2
|.923
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|4
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Louisville
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Syracuse
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|Wake Forest
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|16
|.407
|Notre Dame
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|2
|12
|.143
|12
|15
|.444
___
Wake Forest 76, Miami 75
Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72
North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|6
|.800
|Lipscomb
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|NJIT
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|Stetson
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|23
|.233
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|25
|.167
___
North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55
North Florida 77, Stetson 67
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59
Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Kansas
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa St.
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|17
|.393
___
West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3OT
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|11
|.593
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Georgetown
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Providence
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|DePaul
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|12
|.520
___
Providence 73, Butler 67, OT
DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|N. Colorado
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Montana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|N. Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|18
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
___
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|9
|.679
|Campbell
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|11
|.607
|Winthrop
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Presbyterian
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|11
|.621
|High Point
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|13
|.536
|Charleston Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Longwood
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|24
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|23
|.207
___
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Maryland
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Ohio St.
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Rutgers
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|14
|.500
|Penn St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|15
|.444
___
Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2OT
Maryland at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|5
|.821
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|14
|.481
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|8
|.704
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|16
|.385
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|17
|.393
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Cal Poly
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 11 p.m.
