NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786 Stony Brook 11 3 .786 23 6 .793 UMBC 10 5 .667 18 12 .600 Hartford 9 5 .643 16 13 .552 Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 6 8 .429 11 18 .379 Binghamton 4 10 .286 8 21 .276 Maine 3 11 .214 5 24 .172 New Hampshire 2 12 .143 4 23 .148

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61

New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58

Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63

Hartford 96, Binghamton 76

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 11 a.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 14 1 .933 27 1 .964 Cincinnati 13 2 .867 24 4 .857 UCF 11 4 .733 21 6 .778 Temple 10 5 .667 20 8 .714 Memphis 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 South Florida 7 8 .467 18 10 .643 Wichita St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500 Tulsa 6 9 .400 16 12 .571 SMU 5 10 .333 13 14 .481 UConn 4 10 .286 13 14 .481 East Carolina 3 12 .200 10 17 .370 Tulane 0 14 .000 4 22 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 99, East Carolina 65

UCF 75, South Florida 63

Cincinnati 52, SMU 49

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at Houston, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 13 2 .867 22 6 .786 Davidson 11 4 .733 20 8 .714 Dayton 11 4 .733 19 9 .679 George Mason 10 5 .667 16 12 .571 St. Bonaventure 10 5 .667 14 14 .500 Duquesne 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 Saint Louis 8 7 .533 17 11 .607 La Salle 7 8 .467 9 18 .333 Rhode Island 6 9 .400 13 14 .481 Richmond 6 9 .400 12 16 .429 Saint Joseph’s 5 10 .333 12 16 .429 George Washington 4 11 .267 8 20 .286 UMass 3 12 .200 10 18 .357 Fordham 2 13 .133 11 17 .393

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason 77, Richmond 63

La Salle 79, Davidson 69

St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47

Saint Joseph’s 66, Fordham 52

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 13 2 .867 25 2 .926 North Carolina 13 2 .867 23 5 .821 Duke 12 3 .800 24 4 .857 Virginia Tech 11 5 .688 22 6 .786 Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786 Syracuse 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 Louisville 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 NC State 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Clemson 7 8 .467 17 11 .607 Boston College 5 10 .333 14 13 .519 Miami 4 11 .267 12 15 .444 Wake Forest 4 11 .267 11 16 .407 Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 12 17 .414 Notre Dame 3 12 .200 13 15 .464 Pittsburgh 2 13 .133 12 16 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48

Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51

Boston College 66, Louisville 59

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Florida St., 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 13 2 .867 24 6 .800 Lipscomb 13 2 .867 22 6 .786 North Florida 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 NJIT 8 7 .533 20 10 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433 North Alabama 7 8 .467 10 20 .333 Jacksonville 5 10 .333 12 18 .400 Stetson 3 12 .200 7 23 .233 Kennesaw St. 2 13 .133 5 25 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 11 4 .733 23 5 .821 Kansas St. 11 4 .733 21 7 .750 Kansas 10 5 .667 21 7 .750 Baylor 10 5 .667 19 9 .679 Iowa St. 9 6 .600 20 8 .714 Texas 7 8 .467 15 13 .536 TCU 6 9 .400 18 10 .643 Oklahoma 5 10 .333 17 11 .607 West Virginia 3 12 .200 11 17 .393 Oklahoma St. 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT

Baylor 84, Texas 83, OT

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 12 3 .800 23 5 .821 Villanova 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 St. John’s 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Georgetown 7 8 .467 17 11 .607 Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593 Xavier 7 8 .467 15 13 .536 Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Butler 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 Providence 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 DePaul 5 10 .333 13 13 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 82, DePaul 73

Villanova 67, Marquette 61

Thursday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 13 3 .813 20 7 .741 N. Colorado 12 4 .750 18 9 .667 Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462 E. Washington 9 7 .563 11 16 .407 S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538 Portland St. 8 8 .500 13 14 .481 N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333 Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458 Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360 Idaho 1 15 .063 4 23 .148

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 12 3 .800 20 9 .690 Campbell 11 4 .733 18 11 .621 Winthrop 10 5 .667 18 10 .643 Gardner-Webb 9 6 .600 19 11 .633 Presbyterian 9 6 .600 17 13 .567 High Point 8 7 .533 15 14 .517 Charleston Southern 8 7 .533 14 14 .500 Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444 Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500 UNC-Asheville 2 13 .133 4 25 .138 SC-Upstate 1 14 .067 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70

Radford 72, High Point 54

Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73

Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Hampton at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 14 3 .824 23 5 .821 Purdue 14 3 .824 21 7 .750 Michigan 13 4 .765 24 4 .857 Maryland 12 6 .667 21 8 .724 Wisconsin 11 6 .647 19 9 .679 Iowa 10 7 .588 21 7 .750 Ohio St. 8 9 .471 18 10 .643 Minnesota 7 10 .412 17 11 .607 Rutgers 6 11 .353 13 14 .481 Illinois 6 11 .353 10 18 .357 Nebraska 5 12 .294 15 13 .536 Indiana 5 12 .294 14 14 .500 Penn St. 5 12 .294 12 16 .429 Northwestern 3 13 .188 12 15 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 78, Maryland 61

Purdue 73, Illinois 56

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821 Cal St.-Fullerton 9 4 .692 13 14 .481 UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 8 .704 Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593 UC Davis 6 6 .500 10 16 .385 CS Northridge 6 7 .462 12 17 .414 Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 11 18 .379 UC Riverside 3 10 .231 9 20 .310 Cal Poly 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 68

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

