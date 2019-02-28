NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|6
|.793
|UMBC
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|Hartford
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|13
|.552
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|15
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|18
|.379
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|21
|.276
|Maine
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|24
|.172
|New Hampshire
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|23
|.148
___
Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61
New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58
Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63
Hartford 96, Binghamton 76
Binghamton at Maine, 11 a.m.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|14
|1
|.933
|27
|1
|.964
|Cincinnati
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|4
|.857
|UCF
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|6
|.778
|Temple
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|8
|.714
|Memphis
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|South Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Wichita St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|UConn
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|East Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Tulane
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
___
Houston 99, East Carolina 65
UCF 75, South Florida 63
Cincinnati 52, SMU 49
UConn at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
UCF at Houston, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Davidson
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|Dayton
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|George Mason
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|14
|.500
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Saint Louis
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|La Salle
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Rhode Island
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Richmond
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Saint Joseph’s
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|George Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|20
|.286
|UMass
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|Fordham
|2
|13
|.133
|11
|17
|.393
___
George Mason 77, Richmond 63
La Salle 79, Davidson 69
St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47
Saint Joseph’s 66, Fordham 52
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, 1 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|2
|.926
|North Carolina
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|4
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Syracuse
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisville
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Boston College
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Miami
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|15
|.444
|Wake Forest
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|17
|.414
|Notre Dame
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|2
|13
|.133
|12
|16
|.429
___
Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48
Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51
Boston College 66, Louisville 59
NC State at Florida St., 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|6
|.800
|Lipscomb
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|North Florida
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|NJIT
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|20
|.333
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|Stetson
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|23
|.233
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|25
|.167
___
Liberty at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Kansas St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Kansas
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa St.
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|17
|.393
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
___
Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT
Baylor 84, Texas 83, OT
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Villanova
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Georgetown
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|11
|.593
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|Providence
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|DePaul
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
___
Georgetown 82, DePaul 73
Villanova 67, Marquette 61
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|N. Colorado
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Montana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|N. Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|18
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
___
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|9
|.690
|Campbell
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|11
|.621
|Winthrop
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|11
|.633
|Presbyterian
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|13
|.567
|High Point
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|14
|.517
|Charleston Southern
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Longwood
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|25
|.138
|SC-Upstate
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|24
|.200
___
Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70
Radford 72, High Point 54
Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73
Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48
Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Hampton at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Michigan
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Wisconsin
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|7
|.750
|Ohio St.
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|10
|.643
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|Rutgers
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|14
|.481
|Illinois
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|18
|.357
|Nebraska
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|14
|.500
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|15
|.444
___
Penn St. 78, Maryland 61
Purdue 73, Illinois 56
Nebraska at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|5
|.821
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|14
|.481
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|8
|.704
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|16
|.385
|CS Northridge
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|17
|.414
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|20
|.310
|Cal Poly
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 68
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 11 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.