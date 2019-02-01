NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|15
|.318
|Binghamton
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|16
|.273
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|18
|.182
|New Hampshire
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
___
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|21
|1
|.955
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|UCF
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Temple
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|South Florida
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|6
|.700
|SMU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UConn
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Tulsa
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Wichita St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Tulane
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
East Carolina 66, Tulane 65
Houston 73, Temple 66
UCF 73, UConn 67
Memphis at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 6 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at UConn, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|Duquesne
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|La Salle
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Richmond
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|UMass
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Fordham
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|1
|.950
|Duke
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|2
|.900
|Louisville
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|North Carolina
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|3
|.850
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|NC State
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Notre Dame
|1
|7
|.125
|11
|10
|.524
|Miami
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|11
|.450
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|12
|.400
___
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 12 p.m.
St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|5
|.783
|NJIT
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|North Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|15
|.348
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|North Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|18
|.182
|Stetson
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|TCU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|West Virginia
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
___
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Marquette
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Georgetown
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Providence
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Creighton
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|DePaul
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Xavier
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
___
Georgetown 80, Xavier 73
St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, 12 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, 1 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Montana
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Weber St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|Montana St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|S. Utah
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|11
|.450
|N. Arizona
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|13
|.316
|Sacramento St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|15
|.211
___
Portland St. 76, Weber St. 75
Sacramento St. 74, Idaho St. 58
S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|7
|.682
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Campbell
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|10
|.500
|High Point
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|9
|.591
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Longwood
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|19
|.136
|SC-Upstate
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
___
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
Towson at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|1
|.952
|Michigan St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Purdue
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Rutgers
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Ohio St.
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|7
|.650
|Nebraska
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Penn St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Purdue 99, Penn St. 90, OT
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, 2:15 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 12 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|5
|.783
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|12
|.429
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Hawaii
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|CS Northridge
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|UC Riverside
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|UC Davis
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|14
|.263
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
___
Cal Poly 71, UC Riverside 45
UC Irvine 66, UC Santa Barbara 62, OT
Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
