NCAA Basketball

February 1, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762
UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 17 5 .773
Mass.-Lowell 4 3 .571 12 10 .545
Hartford 4 3 .571 11 11 .500
Albany (NY) 2 5 .286 7 15 .318
Binghamton 2 5 .286 6 16 .273
Maine 2 5 .286 4 18 .182
New Hampshire 1 6 .143 3 17 .150

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955
Cincinnati 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Temple 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Memphis 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700
SMU 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
UConn 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
Tulsa 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
East Carolina 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Wichita St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Tulane 0 8 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 66, Tulane 65

Houston 73, Temple 66

UCF 73, UConn 67

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 6 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at UConn, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619
Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
Duquesne 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Saint Louis 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400
Rhode Island 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
La Salle 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Richmond 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
UMass 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 7 1 .875 19 1 .950
Duke 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
Louisville 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
North Carolina 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
Virginia Tech 6 2 .750 17 3 .850
Syracuse 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
NC State 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Florida St. 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
Clemson 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Boston College 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Notre Dame 1 7 .125 11 10 .524
Miami 1 7 .125 9 11 .450
Wake Forest 1 7 .125 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Liberty 7 1 .875 18 5 .783
NJIT 6 2 .750 18 5 .783
North Alabama 5 3 .625 8 15 .348
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 1 6 .143 4 18 .182
Stetson 0 8 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Baylor 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Iowa St. 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Kansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Texas 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
TCU 3 4 .429 15 5 .750
Oklahoma 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450
West Virginia 1 7 .125 9 12 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Marquette 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Georgetown 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
St. John’s 4 5 .444 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Providence 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Creighton 3 5 .375 12 9 .571
DePaul 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Butler 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
Xavier 3 6 .333 11 11 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgetown 80, Xavier 73

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Duke, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, 12 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Weber St. 7 3 .700 13 8 .619
Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
E. Washington 4 4 .500 6 13 .316
S. Utah 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
Portland St. 4 5 .444 9 11 .450
N. Arizona 4 5 .444 6 13 .316
Sacramento St. 3 6 .333 8 9 .471
Idaho St. 3 7 .300 7 12 .368
Idaho 1 7 .125 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. 76, Weber St. 75

Sacramento St. 74, Idaho St. 58

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 7 1 .875 15 7 .682
Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Campbell 5 2 .714 12 9 .571
Hampton 5 2 .714 10 10 .500
High Point 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 3 4 .429 13 9 .591
Charleston Southern 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Longwood 3 6 .333 13 11 .542
UNC-Asheville 1 7 .125 3 19 .136
SC-Upstate 1 8 .111 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Towson at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 9 1 .900 20 1 .952
Michigan St. 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Purdue 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
Maryland 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Wisconsin 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Minnesota 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Iowa 5 5 .500 16 5 .762
Rutgers 4 6 .400 11 9 .550
Ohio St. 3 6 .333 13 7 .650
Nebraska 3 7 .300 13 8 .619
Indiana 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Illinois 2 8 .200 6 15 .286
Penn St. 0 10 .000 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Purdue 99, Penn St. 90, OT

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, 2:15 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Purdue, 12 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 18 5 .783
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429
UC Santa Barbara 4 2 .667 15 5 .750
Hawaii 4 2 .667 13 7 .650
CS Northridge 3 3 .500 9 13 .409
Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 8 14 .364
UC Riverside 2 5 .286 8 15 .348
UC Davis 1 4 .200 5 14 .263
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly 71, UC Riverside 45

UC Irvine 66, UC Santa Barbara 62, OT

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

