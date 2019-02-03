NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|5
|.773
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Albany (NY)
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|18
|.182
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|New Hampshire
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
___
Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 65
Stony Brook 86, Hartford 77
Albany (NY) 64, Binghamton 50
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|21
|1
|.955
|Cincinnati
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|UCF
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Temple
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|South Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|6
|.714
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|SMU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|UConn
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Tulane
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
South Florida 84, Memphis 78
Wichita St. 79, Tulsa 68
Temple 75, Tulane 67
Cincinnati 73, SMU 68
East Carolina at UConn, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|George Mason
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Duquesne
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Rhode Island
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|La Salle
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|14
|.300
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Richmond
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|UMass
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|Fordham
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
Dayton 68, Duquesne 64
Rhode Island 65, Saint Louis 54
Saint Joseph’s 64, UMass 62
La Salle 66, Richmond 58
VCU 79, George Mason 63
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|1
|.952
|Duke
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|2
|.905
|North Carolina
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Virginia Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|3
|.857
|Louisville
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Syracuse
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|NC State
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Boston College
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Notre Dame
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|12
|.400
|Miami
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|12
|.429
___
Florida St. 59, Georgia Tech 49
Duke 91, St. John’s 61
Virginia Tech 47, NC State 24
North Carolina 79, Louisville 69
Virginia 56, Miami 46
Notre Dame 79, Boston College 73
Syracuse 65, Pittsburgh 56
Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|5
|.792
|NJIT
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|North Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|16
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|North Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|19
|.174
|Stetson
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|19
|.208
___
Stetson 92, Kennesaw St. 75
Lipscomb 102, North Alabama 80
Liberty 77, NJIT 57
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Jacksonville 60
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Kansas
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|7
|.682
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
___
West Virginia 79, Oklahoma 71
Iowa St. 65, Texas 60
Kansas 79, Texas Tech 63
Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma St. 57
Baylor 90, TCU 64
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Marquette
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Georgetown
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Creighton
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Providence
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Xavier
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
___
Duke 91, St. John’s 61
Butler 70, Seton Hall 68
DePaul 67, Providence 55
Georgetown at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Weber St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|E. Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|N. Arizona
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|S. Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Idaho St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|16
|.200
___
E. Washington 82, S. Utah 79
Weber St. 75, Sacramento St. 65
Montana 83, Montana St. 78
Idaho St. 69, Portland St. 67
N. Arizona 86, Idaho 73
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|7
|.696
|Campbell
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Winthrop
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|12
|.520
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|20
|.130
|SC-Upstate
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
___
Campbell 83, Longwood 62
Radford 80, Winthrop 61
Gardner-Webb 82, UNC-Asheville 81, OT
Charleston Southern 90, SC-Upstate 71
High Point 85, Hampton 69
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|2
|.909
|Michigan St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|Purdue
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Maryland
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|5
|.773
|Ohio St.
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Rutgers
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|10
|.524
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|9
|.571
|Nebraska
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|9
|.591
|Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Penn St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Ohio St. 76, Rutgers 62
Illinois 71, Nebraska 64
Indiana 79, Michigan St. 75, OT
Minnesota at Purdue, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|5
|.792
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|12
|.429
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Hawaii
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|13
|.435
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|UC Riverside
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
UC Davis 84, UC Riverside 71
UC Irvine 82, Long Beach St. 80
CS Northridge 83, Cal Poly 65
UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.