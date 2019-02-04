Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 4, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 7 1 .875 17 5 .773
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 18 5 .783
UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
Mass.-Lowell 4 4 .500 12 11 .522
Hartford 4 4 .500 11 12 .478
Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
Maine 3 5 .375 5 18 .217
Binghamton 2 6 .250 6 17 .261
New Hampshire 1 7 .125 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 62, New Hampshire 53

Wednesday, Feb. 6

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955
Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Temple 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714
Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
UConn 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Wichita St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
East Carolina 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 76, East Carolina 52

Wednesday, Feb. 6

UConn at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
Dayton 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
George Mason 7 2 .778 13 9 .591
VCU 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Duquesne 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Saint Louis 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Rhode Island 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 8 13 .381
La Salle 4 4 .500 6 14 .300
George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Richmond 2 7 .222 8 14 .364
UMass 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952
Duke 7 1 .875 19 2 .905
North Carolina 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
Virginia Tech 7 2 .778 18 3 .857
Louisville 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Syracuse 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Florida St. 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
NC State 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Clemson 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 11 11 .500
Boston College 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Notre Dame 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Miami 1 8 .111 9 12 .429
Wake Forest 1 8 .111 8 13 .381

___

Sunday’s Games

Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37

Monday, Feb. 4

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Liberty 8 1 .889 19 5 .792
NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750
North Alabama 5 4 .556 8 16 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 15 .375
Jacksonville 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 1 7 .125 4 19 .174
Stetson 1 8 .111 5 19 .208

___

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Baylor 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Iowa St. 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Kansas 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Texas 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
TCU 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Oklahoma 3 6 .333 15 7 .682
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
West Virginia 2 7 .222 10 12 .455

___

Monday, Feb. 4

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Marquette 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
St. John’s 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Georgetown 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Creighton 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 77, Georgetown 65

Creighton 76, Xavier 54

Tuesday, Feb. 5

St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667
Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
E. Washington 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Montana St. 5 5 .500 8 12 .400
N. Arizona 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
S. Utah 4 6 .400 9 10 .474
Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429
Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400
Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444
Idaho 1 8 .111 4 16 .200

___

Monday, Feb. 4

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696
Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591
Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609
Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520
UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130
SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 9 2 .818 20 2 .909
Michigan St. 9 2 .818 18 4 .818
Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Maryland 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773
Minnesota 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Rutgers 4 7 .364 11 10 .524
Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571
Nebraska 3 8 .273 13 9 .591
Illinois 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Penn St. 0 10 .000 7 14 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 73, Minnesota 63

Monday, Feb. 4

Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 7 1 .875 19 5 .792
UC Santa Barbara 5 2 .714 16 5 .762
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429
Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 10 13 .435
UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300
Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348
UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

