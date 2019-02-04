NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 7 1 .875 17 5 .773 Stony Brook 6 2 .750 18 5 .783 UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609 Mass.-Lowell 4 4 .500 12 11 .522 Hartford 4 4 .500 11 12 .478 Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 Maine 3 5 .375 5 18 .217 Binghamton 2 6 .250 6 17 .261 New Hampshire 1 7 .125 3 18 .143

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

Maine 62, New Hampshire 53

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955 Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864 UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800 Temple 6 3 .667 16 6 .727 South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714 Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591 UConn 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571 Wichita St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476 Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 East Carolina 2 7 .222 9 12 .429 Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

UConn 76, East Carolina 52

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 7 1 .875 16 5 .762 Dayton 7 2 .778 15 7 .682 George Mason 7 2 .778 13 9 .591 VCU 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 Duquesne 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Saint Louis 5 4 .556 14 8 .636 Rhode Island 5 4 .556 12 9 .571 St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 8 13 .381 La Salle 4 4 .500 6 14 .300 George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333 Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 10 12 .455 Richmond 2 7 .222 8 14 .364 UMass 1 8 .111 8 14 .364 Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952 Duke 7 1 .875 19 2 .905 North Carolina 7 1 .875 17 4 .810 Virginia Tech 7 2 .778 18 3 .857 Louisville 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Syracuse 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Florida St. 4 4 .500 16 5 .762 NC State 4 5 .444 16 6 .727 Clemson 3 5 .375 13 8 .619 Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 11 11 .500 Boston College 2 6 .250 11 9 .550 Notre Dame 2 7 .222 12 10 .545 Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 12 10 .545 Miami 1 8 .111 9 12 .429 Wake Forest 1 8 .111 8 13 .381

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37

Monday’s Games

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818 Liberty 8 1 .889 19 5 .792 NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750 North Alabama 5 4 .556 8 16 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 15 .375 Jacksonville 3 6 .333 10 14 .417 North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375 Kennesaw St. 1 7 .125 4 19 .174 Stetson 1 8 .111 5 19 .208

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 6 2 .750 16 5 .762 Baylor 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 Iowa St. 6 3 .667 17 5 .773 Kansas 6 3 .667 17 5 .773 Texas Tech 5 4 .556 17 5 .773 Texas 4 5 .444 12 10 .545 TCU 3 5 .375 15 6 .714 Oklahoma 3 6 .333 15 7 .682 Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429 West Virginia 2 7 .222 10 12 .455

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818 Marquette 8 1 .889 19 3 .864 St. John’s 4 5 .444 16 6 .727 Georgetown 4 5 .444 14 8 .636 Creighton 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591 DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571 Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591 Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

Villanova 77, Georgetown 65

Creighton 76, Xavier 54

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714 N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 E. Washington 5 4 .556 7 13 .350 Montana St. 5 5 .500 8 12 .400 N. Arizona 5 5 .500 7 13 .350 S. Utah 4 6 .400 9 10 .474 Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429 Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400 Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 8 .111 4 16 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696 Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591 Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636 High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545 Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609 Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520 UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130 SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 9 2 .818 20 2 .909 Michigan St. 9 2 .818 18 4 .818 Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 Wisconsin 8 3 .727 16 6 .727 Maryland 8 4 .667 17 6 .739 Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773 Minnesota 6 5 .545 16 6 .727 Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667 Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591 Rutgers 4 7 .364 11 10 .524 Northwestern 3 7 .300 12 9 .571 Nebraska 3 8 .273 13 9 .591 Illinois 3 8 .273 7 15 .318 Penn St. 0 10 .000 7 14 .333

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

Purdue 73, Minnesota 63

Monday’s Games

Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 7 1 .875 19 5 .792 UC Santa Barbara 5 2 .714 16 5 .762 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429 Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619 CS Northridge 4 3 .571 10 13 .435 UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300 Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348 UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Sunday, Feb. 3

UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

