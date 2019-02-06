Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Basketball

February 6, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 7 1 .875 17 5 .773
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 18 5 .783
UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
Mass.-Lowell 4 4 .500 12 11 .522
Hartford 4 4 .500 11 12 .478
Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
Maine 3 5 .375 5 18 .217
Binghamton 2 6 .250 6 17 .261
New Hampshire 1 7 .125 3 18 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955
Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Temple 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714
Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
UConn 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Wichita St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
East Carolina 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
George Mason 7 2 .778 13 9 .591
VCU 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Duquesne 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Rhode Island 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333
St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 8 13 .381
George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Richmond 2 7 .222 8 14 .364
UMass 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 69

Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952
Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909
North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818
Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Clemson 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 11 11 .500
Notre Dame 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Miami 1 8 .111 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT

Duke 80, Boston College 55

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62

North Carolina 113, NC State 96

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800
NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750
North Alabama 5 4 .556 8 16 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 15 .375
Jacksonville 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Kennesaw St. 1 7 .125 4 19 .174
Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 57, Stetson 54

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Baylor 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Texas 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
TCU 3 5 .375 15 6 .714
Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652
Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. 74, Kansas 67

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
Georgetown 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Creighton 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 70, Marquette 69

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
N. Colorado 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
E. Washington 6 4 .600 8 13 .381
Montana St. 6 5 .545 9 12 .429
S. Utah 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
N. Arizona 5 6 .455 7 14 .333
Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429
Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400
Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444
Idaho 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696
Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591
Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609
Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520
UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130
SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Maryland 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773
Minnesota 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500
Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Nebraska 3 8 .273 13 9 .591
Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545
Penn St. 1 10 .091 8 14 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 7 1 .875 19 5 .792
UC Santa Barbara 5 2 .714 16 5 .762
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429
Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 10 13 .435
UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300
Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348
UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

