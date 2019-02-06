NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|5
|.773
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|UMBC
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Albany (NY)
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Maine
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|18
|.217
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|New Hampshire
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|18
|.143
___
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|21
|1
|.955
|Cincinnati
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|UCF
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Temple
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|South Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|6
|.714
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|UConn
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|SMU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Tulsa
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
UConn at Temple, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|George Mason
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Duquesne
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Rhode Island
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|La Salle
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|George Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Richmond
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|UMass
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|Fordham
|0
|8
|.000
|9
|12
|.429
___
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 69
Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60
Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.
VCU at George Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|1
|.952
|Duke
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|North Carolina
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Louisville
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Virginia Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|4
|.818
|Syracuse
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Florida St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|NC State
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Clemson
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Notre Dame
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Miami
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT
Duke 80, Boston College 55
Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62
North Carolina 113, NC State 96
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|5
|.800
|NJIT
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|North Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|16
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|North Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|19
|.174
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
___
Liberty 57, Stetson 54
Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|6
|.714
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|8
|.652
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|West Virginia
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
___
Kansas St. 74, Kansas 67
Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|St. John’s
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Georgetown
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Creighton
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Providence
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Xavier
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
___
St. John’s 70, Marquette 69
Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Weber St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|E. Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|13
|.381
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|12
|.429
|S. Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|N. Arizona
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|14
|.333
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Idaho St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
___
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|7
|.696
|Campbell
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Winthrop
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|12
|.520
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|20
|.130
|SC-Upstate
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
___
Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|2
|.913
|Purdue
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Maryland
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|5
|.773
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Ohio St.
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Rutgers
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Nebraska
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|9
|.591
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|14
|.364
___
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Michigan 77, Rutgers 65
Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|5
|.792
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|5
|.762
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|12
|.429
|Hawaii
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|13
|.435
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|UC Riverside
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.