NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 7 1 .875 17 5 .773 Stony Brook 6 2 .750 18 5 .783 UMBC 6 2 .750 14 9 .609 Mass.-Lowell 4 4 .500 12 11 .522 Hartford 4 4 .500 11 12 .478 Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 Maine 3 5 .375 5 18 .217 Binghamton 2 6 .250 6 17 .261 New Hampshire 1 7 .125 3 18 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955 Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864 UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800 Temple 6 3 .667 16 6 .727 South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714 Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591 UConn 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571 Wichita St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476 Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 East Carolina 2 7 .222 9 12 .429 Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 7 1 .875 16 5 .762 George Mason 7 2 .778 13 9 .591 VCU 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 Duquesne 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 Rhode Island 5 4 .556 12 9 .571 La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333 St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 8 13 .381 George Washington 3 5 .375 7 14 .333 Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 13 .435 Richmond 2 7 .222 8 14 .364 UMass 1 8 .111 8 14 .364 Fordham 0 8 .000 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 69

Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at George Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952 Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909 North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818 Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696 Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773 NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696 Clemson 3 5 .375 13 8 .619 Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 11 11 .500 Notre Dame 2 7 .222 12 10 .545 Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524 Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Miami 1 8 .111 9 12 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT

Duke 80, Boston College 55

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62

North Carolina 113, NC State 96

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818 Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750 North Alabama 5 4 .556 8 16 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 9 15 .375 Jacksonville 3 6 .333 10 14 .417 North Florida 3 6 .333 9 15 .375 Kennesaw St. 1 7 .125 4 19 .174 Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 57, Stetson 54

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 Baylor 6 2 .750 15 6 .714 Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783 Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 Texas 4 5 .444 12 10 .545 TCU 3 5 .375 15 6 .714 Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652 Oklahoma St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429 West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. 74, Kansas 67

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 9 0 1.000 18 4 .818 Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826 St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739 Georgetown 4 5 .444 14 8 .636 Creighton 4 5 .444 13 9 .591 Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591 DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571 Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Providence 3 6 .333 13 9 .591 Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 70, Marquette 69

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714 N. Colorado 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 E. Washington 6 4 .600 8 13 .381 Montana St. 6 5 .545 9 12 .429 S. Utah 5 6 .455 10 10 .500 N. Arizona 5 6 .455 7 14 .333 Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429 Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400 Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696 Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591 Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636 High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545 Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609 Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520 UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130 SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913 Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783 Wisconsin 8 3 .727 16 6 .727 Maryland 8 4 .667 17 6 .739 Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773 Minnesota 6 5 .545 16 6 .727 Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667 Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591 Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500 Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348 Nebraska 3 8 .273 13 9 .591 Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545 Penn St. 1 10 .091 8 14 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 7 1 .875 19 5 .792 UC Santa Barbara 5 2 .714 16 5 .762 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 2 .714 9 12 .429 Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619 CS Northridge 4 3 .571 10 13 .435 UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300 Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348 UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

