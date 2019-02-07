NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|5
|.783
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|5
|.792
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Maine
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|19
|.208
|Binghamton
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|18
|.250
|New Hampshire
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|19
|.136
___
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62
Vermont 86, Maine 63
Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59
Hartford 70, UMBC 61
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|21
|1
|.955
|Cincinnati
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|UCF
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Temple
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|South Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|6
|.714
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|SMU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|UConn
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Tulane
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Temple 81, UConn 63
Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49
Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|George Mason
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Duquesne
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|La Salle
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|14
|.333
|Rhode Island
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Richmond
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
Fordham 85, UMass 67
Richmond 81, George Mason 67
Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53
VCU 60, George Washington 50
St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|1
|.952
|Duke
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|North Carolina
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Louisville
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Virginia Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|4
|.818
|Syracuse
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Florida St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Clemson
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|NC State
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Boston College
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Notre Dame
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
___
Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42
Miami 62, Notre Dame 47
Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|5
|.800
|NJIT
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|17
|.320
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|20
|.167
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
___
Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55
Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73
Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64
North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Baylor
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|8
|.652
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|West Virginia
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
___
Texas 84, Baylor 72
TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|St. John’s
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Georgetown
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Creighton
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Providence
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
___
Georgetown 76, Providence 67
Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT
Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Weber St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|E. Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|13
|.381
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|12
|.429
|S. Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|N. Arizona
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|14
|.333
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Idaho St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
___
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|7
|.696
|Campbell
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Winthrop
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|High Point
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Presbyterian
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|12
|.520
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|20
|.130
|SC-Upstate
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
___
Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|2
|.913
|Purdue
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Maryland
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|5
|.773
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Ohio St.
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Rutgers
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|10
|.545
|Nebraska
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn St.
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|14
|.364
___
Maryland 60, Nebraska 45
Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|5
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|5
|.773
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|13
|.409
|Hawaii
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|UC Riverside
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
UC Irvine 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 53
UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 64
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.