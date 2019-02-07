NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 8 1 .889 18 5 .783 Stony Brook 7 2 .778 19 5 .792 UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583 Mass.-Lowell 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500 Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208 Binghamton 2 7 .222 6 18 .250 New Hampshire 1 8 .111 3 19 .136

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Vermont 86, Maine 63

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Hartford 70, UMBC 61

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955 Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864 UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800 Temple 7 3 .700 17 6 .739 South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714 Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591 SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571 UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Wichita St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500 Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 81, UConn 63

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 8 1 .889 17 5 .773 VCU 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 Duquesne 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 9 13 .409 La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333 Rhode Island 5 5 .500 12 10 .545 George Washington 3 6 .333 7 15 .318 Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 13 .435 Richmond 3 7 .300 9 14 .391 Fordham 1 8 .111 10 12 .455 UMass 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Richmond 81, George Mason 67

Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53

VCU 60, George Washington 50

St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952 Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909 North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818 Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696 Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773 Clemson 4 5 .444 14 8 .636 NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696 Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478 Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524 Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Miami 2 8 .200 10 12 .455 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 10 15 .400 North Alabama 5 5 .500 8 17 .320 Jacksonville 4 6 .400 11 14 .440 North Florida 3 7 .300 9 16 .360 Kennesaw St. 1 8 .111 4 20 .167 Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783 Baylor 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 Texas 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 TCU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727 Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652 Oklahoma St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409 West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 84, Baylor 72

TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826 St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739 Georgetown 5 5 .500 15 8 .652 Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591 DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571 Creighton 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Providence 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 76, Providence 67

Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT

Saturday’s Games

Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714 N. Colorado 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636 E. Washington 6 4 .600 8 13 .381 Montana St. 6 5 .545 9 12 .429 S. Utah 5 6 .455 10 10 .500 N. Arizona 5 6 .455 7 14 .333 Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429 Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400 Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696 Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591 Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636 High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545 Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476 Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609 Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476 Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520 UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130 SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

Thursday’s Games

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913 Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783 Wisconsin 9 3 .750 17 6 .739 Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750 Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773 Minnesota 6 6 .500 16 7 .696 Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667 Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591 Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500 Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348 Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545 Nebraska 3 9 .250 13 10 .565 Penn St. 1 10 .091 8 14 .364

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 8 1 .889 20 5 .800 UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 17 5 .773 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 3 .625 9 13 .409 Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619 CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417 UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300 Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348 UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 64

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

