NCAA Basketball

February 7, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 8 1 .889 18 5 .783
Stony Brook 7 2 .778 19 5 .792
UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583
Mass.-Lowell 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208
Binghamton 2 7 .222 6 18 .250
New Hampshire 1 8 .111 3 19 .136

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Vermont 86, Maine 63

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Hartford 70, UMBC 61

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 8 1 .889 21 1 .955
Cincinnati 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
UCF 6 2 .750 16 4 .800
Temple 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
South Florida 5 4 .556 15 6 .714
Memphis 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
SMU 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Wichita St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 81, UConn 63

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
VCU 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Duquesne 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333
Rhode Island 5 5 .500 12 10 .545
George Washington 3 6 .333 7 15 .318
Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Richmond 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
Fordham 1 8 .111 10 12 .455
UMass 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Richmond 81, George Mason 67

Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53

VCU 60, George Washington 50

St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952
Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909
North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818
Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Clemson 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Miami 2 8 .200 10 12 .455
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826
Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800
NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 10 15 .400
North Alabama 5 5 .500 8 17 .320
Jacksonville 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
North Florida 3 7 .300 9 16 .360
Kennesaw St. 1 8 .111 4 20 .167
Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Baylor 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Texas 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
TCU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652
Oklahoma St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 84, Baylor 72

TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826
Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
Georgetown 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Creighton 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Providence 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 76, Providence 67

Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT

Saturday’s Games

Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
N. Colorado 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
Weber St. 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
E. Washington 6 4 .600 8 13 .381
Montana St. 6 5 .545 9 12 .429
S. Utah 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
N. Arizona 5 6 .455 7 14 .333
Portland St. 4 6 .400 9 12 .429
Idaho St. 4 7 .364 8 12 .400
Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444
Idaho 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 8 1 .889 16 7 .696
Campbell 6 2 .750 13 9 .591
Winthrop 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
High Point 5 3 .625 12 10 .545
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Presbyterian 5 4 .556 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 4 4 .500 14 9 .609
Charleston Southern 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Longwood 3 7 .300 13 12 .520
UNC-Asheville 1 8 .111 3 20 .130
SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Wisconsin 9 3 .750 17 6 .739
Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750
Iowa 6 5 .545 17 5 .773
Minnesota 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Indiana 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500
Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545
Nebraska 3 9 .250 13 10 .565
Penn St. 1 10 .091 8 14 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 8 1 .889 20 5 .800
UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 17 5 .773
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 3 .625 9 13 .409
Hawaii 4 3 .571 13 8 .619
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
UC Davis 2 4 .333 6 14 .300
Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 8 15 .348
UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 64

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

