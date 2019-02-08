NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 8 1 .889 18 5 .783 Stony Brook 7 2 .778 19 5 .792 UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583 Mass.-Lowell 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500 Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208 Binghamton 2 7 .222 6 18 .250 New Hampshire 1 8 .111 3 19 .136

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 9 1 .900 22 1 .957 Cincinnati 9 1 .900 20 3 .870 Temple 7 3 .700 17 6 .739 UCF 6 3 .667 16 5 .762 South Florida 6 4 .600 16 6 .727 Memphis 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 SMU 4 6 .400 12 10 .545 Wichita St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500 Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64

Houston 77, UCF 68

South Florida 67, SMU 66

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 8 1 .889 17 5 .773 VCU 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565 Saint Louis 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 Duquesne 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 9 13 .409 La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333 Rhode Island 5 5 .500 12 10 .545 George Washington 3 6 .333 7 15 .318 Saint Joseph’s 3 7 .300 10 13 .435 Richmond 3 7 .300 9 14 .391 Fordham 1 8 .111 10 12 .455 UMass 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952 Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909 North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818 Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696 Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773 Clemson 4 5 .444 14 8 .636 NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696 Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478 Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524 Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Miami 2 8 .200 10 12 .455 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 10 15 .400 North Alabama 5 5 .500 8 17 .320 Jacksonville 4 6 .400 11 14 .440 North Florida 3 7 .300 9 16 .360 Kennesaw St. 1 8 .111 4 20 .167 Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783 Baylor 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 Texas 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 TCU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727 Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652 Oklahoma St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409 West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826 St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739 Georgetown 5 5 .500 15 8 .652 Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591 DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571 Creighton 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Providence 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

Saturday’s Games

Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 N. Colorado 9 3 .750 15 8 .652 Weber St. 8 4 .667 14 9 .609 Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 12 .455 E. Washington 6 5 .545 8 14 .364 S. Utah 6 6 .500 11 10 .524 Idaho St. 5 7 .417 9 12 .429 N. Arizona 5 7 .417 7 15 .318 Portland St. 4 7 .364 9 13 .409 Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 10 .091 4 18 .182

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 81, N. Arizona 79

S. Utah 65, Weber St. 53

Montana 100, Idaho 59

Montana St. 74, E. Washington 66

N. Colorado 80, Portland St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 9 1 .900 17 7 .708 Winthrop 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 Campbell 6 3 .667 13 10 .565 High Point 6 3 .667 13 10 .565 Presbyterian 6 4 .600 14 11 .560 Gardner-Webb 5 4 .556 15 9 .625 Hampton 5 4 .556 10 12 .455 Charleston Southern 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500 SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240 UNC-Asheville 1 9 .100 3 21 .125

Thursday’s Games

Radford 101, Hampton 98, OT

Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 44

Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 88, OT

High Point 57, Campbell 56

Winthrop 76, Charleston Southern 72

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913 Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783 Wisconsin 9 3 .750 17 6 .739 Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750 Iowa 7 5 .583 18 5 .783 Minnesota 6 6 .500 16 7 .696 Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682 Indiana 4 8 .333 13 10 .565 Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500 Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348 Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545 Nebraska 3 9 .250 13 10 .565 Penn St. 1 11 .083 8 15 .348

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. 74, Penn St. 70

Iowa 77, Indiana 72

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 8 1 .889 20 5 .800 UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 17 5 .773 Hawaii 5 3 .625 14 8 .636 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 3 .625 9 13 .409 CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417 UC Davis 3 4 .429 7 14 .333 Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 77, Long Beach St. 70

UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.

