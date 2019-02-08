NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|5
|.783
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|5
|.792
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Maine
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|19
|.208
|Binghamton
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|18
|.250
|New Hampshire
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|19
|.136
___
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|22
|1
|.957
|Cincinnati
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Temple
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|UCF
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|South Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Memphis
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|UConn
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|SMU
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Tulane
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64
Houston 77, UCF 68
South Florida 67, SMU 66
Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|George Mason
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Duquesne
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|La Salle
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|14
|.333
|Rhode Island
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Richmond
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|1
|.952
|Duke
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|North Carolina
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Louisville
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Virginia Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|4
|.818
|Syracuse
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Florida St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Clemson
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|NC State
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Boston College
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Notre Dame
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
___
Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|5
|.800
|NJIT
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|17
|.320
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|16
|.360
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|20
|.167
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
___
North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Baylor
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|8
|.652
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|West Virginia
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
___
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Marquette
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|St. John’s
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Georgetown
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Creighton
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Providence
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
___
Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|N. Colorado
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Weber St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|12
|.455
|E. Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|14
|.364
|S. Utah
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Idaho St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Arizona
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|15
|.318
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacramento St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
___
Idaho St. 81, N. Arizona 79
S. Utah 65, Weber St. 53
Montana 100, Idaho 59
Montana St. 74, E. Washington 66
N. Colorado 80, Portland St. 62
Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|7
|.708
|Winthrop
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Campbell
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|High Point
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Presbyterian
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|11
|.560
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|9
|.625
|Hampton
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|13
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|21
|.125
___
Radford 101, Hampton 98, OT
Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 44
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 88, OT
High Point 57, Campbell 56
Winthrop 76, Charleston Southern 72
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|2
|.913
|Purdue
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Maryland
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|5
|.783
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Indiana
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|Rutgers
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|10
|.545
|Nebraska
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn St.
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|15
|.348
___
Ohio St. 74, Penn St. 70
Iowa 77, Indiana 72
Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|5
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|5
|.773
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|13
|.409
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Davis
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|14
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|UC Riverside
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
___
Hawaii 77, Long Beach St. 70
UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.
