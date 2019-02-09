NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 8 1 .889 18 5 .783 Stony Brook 7 2 .778 19 5 .792 UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583 Mass.-Lowell 5 4 .556 13 11 .542 Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500 Albany (NY) 3 5 .375 8 15 .348 Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208 Binghamton 2 7 .222 6 18 .250 New Hampshire 1 8 .111 3 19 .136

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 9 1 .900 22 1 .957 Cincinnati 9 1 .900 20 3 .870 Temple 7 3 .700 17 6 .739 UCF 6 3 .667 16 5 .762 South Florida 6 4 .600 16 6 .727 Memphis 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 SMU 4 6 .400 12 10 .545 Wichita St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500 Tulsa 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Tulane 0 9 .000 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 12 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 8 1 .889 17 5 .773 VCU 7 2 .778 16 6 .727 Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565 Duquesne 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 9 13 .409 La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333 Saint Louis 6 5 .545 15 9 .625 Rhode Island 5 5 .500 12 10 .545 Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 11 13 .458 George Washington 3 6 .333 7 15 .318 Richmond 3 7 .300 9 14 .391 Fordham 1 8 .111 10 12 .455 UMass 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 91, Saint Louis 61

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 8 1 .889 20 1 .952 Duke 8 1 .889 20 2 .909 North Carolina 8 1 .889 18 4 .818 Louisville 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 18 4 .818 Syracuse 7 3 .700 16 7 .696 Florida St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773 Clemson 4 5 .444 14 8 .636 NC State 4 6 .400 16 7 .696 Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478 Boston College 2 7 .222 11 10 .524 Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Miami 2 8 .200 10 12 .455 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Liberty 9 1 .900 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 3 .667 18 6 .750 Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 10 15 .400 North Alabama 5 5 .500 8 17 .320 Jacksonville 4 6 .400 11 14 .440 North Florida 3 7 .300 9 16 .360 Kennesaw St. 1 8 .111 4 20 .167 Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 7 2 .778 17 5 .773 Iowa St. 7 3 .700 18 5 .783 Baylor 6 3 .667 15 7 .682 Texas Tech 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Kansas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739 Texas 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 TCU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727 Oklahoma 3 7 .300 15 8 .652 Oklahoma St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409 West Virginia 2 8 .200 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 10 0 1.000 19 4 .826 Marquette 8 2 .800 19 4 .826 St. John’s 5 5 .500 17 6 .739 Georgetown 5 5 .500 15 8 .652 Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 9 .591 DePaul 4 6 .400 12 9 .571 Creighton 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Butler 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 Providence 3 7 .300 13 10 .565 Xavier 3 7 .300 11 12 .478

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 N. Colorado 9 3 .750 15 8 .652 Weber St. 8 4 .667 14 9 .609 Montana St. 7 5 .583 10 12 .455 E. Washington 6 5 .545 8 14 .364 S. Utah 6 6 .500 11 10 .524 Idaho St. 5 7 .417 9 12 .429 N. Arizona 5 7 .417 7 15 .318 Portland St. 4 7 .364 9 13 .409 Sacramento St. 3 7 .300 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 10 .091 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 9 1 .900 17 7 .708 Winthrop 7 3 .700 15 8 .652 Campbell 6 3 .667 13 10 .565 High Point 6 3 .667 13 10 .565 Presbyterian 6 4 .600 14 11 .560 Gardner-Webb 5 4 .556 15 9 .625 Hampton 5 4 .556 10 12 .455 Charleston Southern 4 5 .444 10 12 .455 Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500 SC-Upstate 1 9 .100 6 19 .240 UNC-Asheville 1 9 .100 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 10 2 .833 21 2 .913 Purdue 9 2 .818 16 6 .727 Michigan St. 9 3 .750 18 5 .783 Wisconsin 9 3 .750 17 6 .739 Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750 Iowa 7 5 .583 18 5 .783 Minnesota 6 6 .500 16 7 .696 Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682 Indiana 4 8 .333 13 10 .565 Rutgers 4 8 .333 11 11 .500 Illinois 4 8 .333 8 15 .348 Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545 Nebraska 3 9 .250 13 10 .565 Penn St. 1 11 .083 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 8 1 .889 20 5 .800 UC Santa Barbara 6 2 .750 17 5 .773 Hawaii 5 3 .625 14 8 .636 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 3 .625 9 13 .409 CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417 UC Davis 3 4 .429 7 14 .333 Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 UC Riverside 2 6 .250 8 16 .333 Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara, 12 a.m.

