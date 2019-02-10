NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 9 1 .900 19 5 .792 Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800 UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583 Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500 Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 13 12 .520 Albany (NY) 3 6 .333 8 16 .333 Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208 Binghamton 3 7 .300 7 18 .280 New Hampshire 1 9 .100 3 20 .130

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61

Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49

Stony Brook 76, Mass.-Lowell 65

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 9 1 .900 22 1 .957 Cincinnati 9 1 .900 20 3 .870 UCF 6 3 .667 16 5 .762 Temple 7 4 .636 17 7 .708 South Florida 6 4 .600 16 6 .727 Memphis 5 5 .500 13 10 .565 Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565 SMU 4 6 .400 12 10 .545 Tulsa 4 7 .364 14 10 .583 East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Tulane 0 10 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 76, Temple 58

Wichita St. 77, Tulane 62

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Davidson 8 2 .800 17 6 .739 Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667 George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565 Duquesne 7 4 .636 16 8 .667 La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333 Saint Louis 6 5 .545 15 9 .625 St. Bonaventure 5 5 .500 9 14 .391 Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 11 13 .458 Richmond 4 7 .364 10 14 .417 George Washington 3 7 .300 7 16 .304 UMass 2 9 .182 9 15 .375 Fordham 1 9 .100 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 54, Davidson 51

VCU 85, St. Bonaventure 55

Duquesne 74, Fordham 66

Dayton 77, Rhode Island 48

Richmond 89, George Washington 63

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 9 1 .900 21 2 .913 North Carolina 9 1 .900 19 4 .826 Virginia 8 2 .800 20 2 .909 Louisville 8 3 .727 17 7 .708 Syracuse 8 3 .727 17 7 .708 Virginia Tech 7 4 .636 18 5 .783 Florida St. 6 4 .600 18 5 .783 Clemson 5 5 .500 15 8 .652 NC State 5 6 .455 17 7 .708 Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478 Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522 Boston College 2 8 .200 11 11 .500 Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409 Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 12 12 .500 Miami 2 9 .182 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT

Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51

Syracuse 67, Boston College 56

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 76

Florida St. 80, Louisville 75, OT

Duke 81, Virginia 71

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833 Liberty 10 1 .909 21 5 .808 NJIT 6 4 .600 18 7 .720 Florida Gulf Coast 5 6 .455 10 16 .385 North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308 Jacksonville 4 7 .364 11 15 .423 North Florida 4 7 .364 10 16 .385 Kennesaw St. 2 8 .200 5 20 .200 Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

North Florida 82, North Alabama 73

Kennesaw St. 63, NJIT 62

Lipscomb 86, Jacksonville 77

Liberty 74, Florida Gulf Coast 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 8 2 .800 18 5 .783 Texas Tech 7 4 .636 19 5 .792 Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750 Kansas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750 Baylor 6 4 .600 15 8 .652 Texas 6 5 .545 14 10 .583 TCU 5 5 .500 17 6 .739 Oklahoma 3 8 .273 15 9 .625 Oklahoma St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391 West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72

TCU 92, Iowa St. 83

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 54

Kansas St. 70, Baylor 63

Texas 75, West Virginia 53

Monday, Feb. 11

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 10 1 .909 19 5 .792 Marquette 9 2 .818 20 4 .833 St. John’s 5 6 .455 17 7 .708 Georgetown 5 6 .455 15 9 .625 Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 9 .609 DePaul 5 6 .455 13 9 .591 Butler 5 6 .455 14 10 .583 Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583 Creighton 4 7 .364 13 11 .542 Xavier 3 8 .273 11 13 .458

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence 70, St. John’s 56

Butler 73, Georgetown 69

Marquette 66, Villanova 65

DePaul 74, Xavier 62

Seton Hall 63, Creighton 58

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 10 2 .833 17 6 .739 N. Colorado 10 3 .769 16 8 .667 Weber St. 9 4 .692 15 9 .625 Montana St. 8 5 .615 11 12 .478 S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545 E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348 Idaho St. 5 8 .385 9 13 .409 N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304 Portland St. 4 7 .364 9 13 .409 Sacramento St. 3 8 .273 8 11 .421 Idaho 1 11 .083 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 78, Idaho St. 72

Weber St. 86, N. Arizona 71

Montana St. 86, Idaho 72

N. Colorado 65, Sacramento St. 59

Montana 75, E. Washington 74

Monday, Feb. 11

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720 Winthrop 8 3 .727 16 8 .667 Campbell 7 3 .700 14 10 .583 Presbyterian 7 4 .636 15 11 .577 High Point 6 4 .600 13 11 .542 Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 15 10 .600 Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 12 .478 Hampton 5 5 .500 10 13 .435 Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500 SC-Upstate 1 10 .091 6 20 .231 UNC-Asheville 1 10 .091 3 22 .120

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75

Winthrop 101, Hampton 91

Radford 69, High Point 66, OT

Presbyterian 103, Gardner-Webb 101, OT

Campbell 82, SC-Upstate 66

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 11 2 .846 22 2 .917 Purdue 10 2 .833 17 6 .739 Michigan St. 10 3 .769 19 5 .792 Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750 Wisconsin 9 4 .692 17 7 .708 Iowa 7 5 .583 18 5 .783 Minnesota 6 7 .462 16 8 .667 Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682 Illinois 5 8 .385 9 15 .375 Indiana 4 8 .333 13 10 .565 Rutgers 4 9 .308 11 12 .478 Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545 Nebraska 3 10 .231 13 11 .542 Penn St. 1 11 .083 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52

Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55

Illinois 99, Rutgers 94, OT

Purdue 81, Nebraska 62

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808 UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739 Cal St.-Fullerton 6 3 .667 10 13 .435 Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609 CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417 UC Davis 4 4 .500 8 14 .364 Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 9 16 .360 UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320 Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UC Riverside 54

Long Beach St. 76, Cal Poly 68, OT

UC Irvine 67, Hawaii 56

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.