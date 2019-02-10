Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 10, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 9 1 .900 19 5 .792
Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800
UMBC 6 3 .667 14 10 .583
Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 13 12 .520
Albany (NY) 3 6 .333 8 16 .333
Maine 3 6 .333 5 19 .208
Binghamton 3 7 .300 7 18 .280
New Hampshire 1 9 .100 3 20 .130

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61

Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49

Stony Brook 76, Mass.-Lowell 65

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 9 1 .900 22 1 .957
Cincinnati 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
UCF 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Temple 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
South Florida 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Memphis 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
UConn 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
SMU 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Tulsa 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
East Carolina 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Tulane 0 10 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 76, Temple 58

Wichita St. 77, Tulane 62

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Davidson 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
George Mason 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
Duquesne 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
La Salle 5 4 .556 7 14 .333
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
St. Bonaventure 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Richmond 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
George Washington 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
UMass 2 9 .182 9 15 .375
Fordham 1 9 .100 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 54, Davidson 51

VCU 85, St. Bonaventure 55

Duquesne 74, Fordham 66

Dayton 77, Rhode Island 48

Richmond 89, George Washington 63

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 9 1 .900 21 2 .913
North Carolina 9 1 .900 19 4 .826
Virginia 8 2 .800 20 2 .909
Louisville 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Syracuse 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Virginia Tech 7 4 .636 18 5 .783
Florida St. 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Clemson 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
NC State 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Georgia Tech 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
Notre Dame 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Boston College 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Miami 2 9 .182 10 13 .435

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT

Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51

Syracuse 67, Boston College 56

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 76

Florida St. 80, Louisville 75, OT

Duke 81, Virginia 71

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Liberty 10 1 .909 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 4 .600 18 7 .720
Florida Gulf Coast 5 6 .455 10 16 .385
North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 11 15 .423
North Florida 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Kennesaw St. 2 8 .200 5 20 .200
Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

North Florida 82, North Alabama 73

Kennesaw St. 63, NJIT 62

Lipscomb 86, Jacksonville 77

Liberty 74, Florida Gulf Coast 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Kansas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Baylor 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Texas 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
TCU 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
Oklahoma 3 8 .273 15 9 .625
Oklahoma St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72

TCU 92, Iowa St. 83

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 54

Kansas St. 70, Baylor 63

Texas 75, West Virginia 53

Monday, Feb. 11

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 1 .909 19 5 .792
Marquette 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
St. John’s 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Georgetown 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
DePaul 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Butler 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Creighton 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Xavier 3 8 .273 11 13 .458

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence 70, St. John’s 56

Butler 73, Georgetown 69

Marquette 66, Villanova 65

DePaul 74, Xavier 62

Seton Hall 63, Creighton 58

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 10 2 .833 17 6 .739
N. Colorado 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
Weber St. 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
Montana St. 8 5 .615 11 12 .478
S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
Idaho St. 5 8 .385 9 13 .409
N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304
Portland St. 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Sacramento St. 3 8 .273 8 11 .421
Idaho 1 11 .083 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 78, Idaho St. 72

Weber St. 86, N. Arizona 71

Montana St. 86, Idaho 72

N. Colorado 65, Sacramento St. 59

Montana 75, E. Washington 74

Monday, Feb. 11

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720
Winthrop 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Campbell 7 3 .700 14 10 .583
Presbyterian 7 4 .636 15 11 .577
High Point 6 4 .600 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 15 10 .600
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
Hampton 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500
SC-Upstate 1 10 .091 6 20 .231
UNC-Asheville 1 10 .091 3 22 .120

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75

Winthrop 101, Hampton 91

Radford 69, High Point 66, OT

Presbyterian 103, Gardner-Webb 101, OT

Campbell 82, SC-Upstate 66

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 11 2 .846 22 2 .917
Purdue 10 2 .833 17 6 .739
Michigan St. 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750
Wisconsin 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
Iowa 7 5 .583 18 5 .783
Minnesota 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Illinois 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Indiana 4 8 .333 13 10 .565
Rutgers 4 9 .308 11 12 .478
Northwestern 3 8 .273 12 10 .545
Nebraska 3 10 .231 13 11 .542
Penn St. 1 11 .083 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52

Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55

Illinois 99, Rutgers 94, OT

Purdue 81, Nebraska 62

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 3 .667 10 13 .435
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
UC Davis 4 4 .500 8 14 .364
Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 9 16 .360
UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320
Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UC Riverside 54

Long Beach St. 76, Cal Poly 68, OT

UC Irvine 67, Hawaii 56

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

