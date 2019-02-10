NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|5
|.792
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Hartford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Albany (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Maine
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|19
|.208
|Binghamton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|18
|.280
|New Hampshire
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|20
|.130
___
Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61
Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49
Stony Brook 76, Mass.-Lowell 65
UMBC at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|22
|1
|.957
|Cincinnati
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|UCF
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Temple
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|South Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Memphis
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|SMU
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Tulane
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Tulsa 76, Temple 58
Wichita St. 77, Tulane 62
UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
UConn at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 5:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|George Mason
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|La Salle
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Rhode Island
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Richmond
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|13
|.435
___
UMass 54, Davidson 51
VCU 85, St. Bonaventure 55
Duquesne 74, Fordham 66
Dayton 77, Rhode Island 48
Richmond 89, George Washington 63
La Salle at George Mason, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|North Carolina
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|Virginia
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|2
|.909
|Louisville
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Syracuse
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|Notre Dame
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Boston College
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
___
North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT
Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51
Syracuse 67, Boston College 56
NC State 79, Pittsburgh 76
Florida St. 80, Louisville 75, OT
Duke 81, Virginia 71
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Duke at Louisville, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Liberty
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|5
|.808
|NJIT
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|7
|.720
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|18
|.308
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
___
North Florida 82, North Alabama 73
Kennesaw St. 63, NJIT 62
Lipscomb 86, Jacksonville 77
Liberty 74, Florida Gulf Coast 67
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa St.
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Kansas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Baylor
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Oklahoma
|3
|8
|.273
|15
|9
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|West Virginia
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
___
Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72
TCU 92, Iowa St. 83
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 54
Kansas St. 70, Baylor 63
Texas 75, West Virginia 53
Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Marquette
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgetown
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|DePaul
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Creighton
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
___
Providence 70, St. John’s 56
Butler 73, Georgetown 69
Marquette 66, Villanova 65
DePaul 74, Xavier 62
Seton Hall 63, Creighton 58
Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|N. Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|Weber St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Montana St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|12
|.478
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|E. Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Idaho St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|16
|.304
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacramento St.
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|11
|.421
|Idaho
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|19
|.174
___
S. Utah 78, Idaho St. 72
Weber St. 86, N. Arizona 71
Montana St. 86, Idaho 72
N. Colorado 65, Sacramento St. 59
Montana 75, E. Washington 74
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|7
|.720
|Winthrop
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Campbell
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|10
|.583
|Presbyterian
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Hampton
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|13
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|20
|.231
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|22
|.120
___
Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75
Winthrop 101, Hampton 91
Radford 69, High Point 66, OT
Presbyterian 103, Gardner-Webb 101, OT
Campbell 82, SC-Upstate 66
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|2
|.917
|Purdue
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|Michigan St.
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Maryland
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Wisconsin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|5
|.783
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Indiana
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|Rutgers
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|10
|.545
|Nebraska
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|11
|.542
|Penn St.
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|15
|.348
___
Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52
Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55
Illinois 99, Rutgers 94, OT
Purdue 81, Nebraska 62
Ohio St. at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Davis
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UC Riverside
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|17
|.320
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UC Riverside 54
Long Beach St. 76, Cal Poly 68, OT
UC Irvine 67, Hawaii 56
UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57
