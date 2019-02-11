NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|5
|.792
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|10
|.600
|Hartford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Albany (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Binghamton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|18
|.280
|Maine
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|20
|.200
|New Hampshire
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|20
|.130
___
UMBC 67, Maine 66
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|23
|1
|.958
|Cincinnati
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|UCF
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|South Florida
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Temple
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|SMU
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Tulane
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
UCF 71, SMU 65
Memphis 78, UConn 71
Houston 65, Cincinnati 58
South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT
Memphis at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|George Mason
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|La Salle
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|15
|.318
|Rhode Island
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Richmond
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|George Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|13
|.435
___
George Mason 84, La Salle 76
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|North Carolina
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|Virginia
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|2
|.909
|Louisville
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Syracuse
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Notre Dame
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Boston College
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
___
Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59
Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Duke at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Liberty
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|5
|.808
|NJIT
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|7
|.720
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|18
|.308
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
___
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa St.
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Kansas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Baylor
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Oklahoma
|3
|8
|.273
|15
|9
|.625
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|West Virginia
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
___
Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Marquette
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgetown
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|DePaul
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Creighton
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
___
Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|N. Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|Weber St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Montana St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|12
|.478
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|E. Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Idaho St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|16
|.304
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacramento St.
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|11
|.421
|Idaho
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|19
|.174
___
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|7
|.720
|Winthrop
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Campbell
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|10
|.583
|Presbyterian
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Hampton
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|13
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|20
|.231
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|22
|.120
___
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|2
|.917
|Purdue
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|Michigan St.
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Maryland
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Wisconsin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Indiana
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|11
|.542
|Rutgers
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|11
|.542
|Penn St.
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|15
|.348
___
Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52
Iowa 80, Northwestern 79
Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Davis
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UC Riverside
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|17
|.320
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
