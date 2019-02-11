Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

February 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 9 1 .900 19 5 .792
Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800
UMBC 7 3 .700 15 10 .600
Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 13 12 .520
Albany (NY) 3 6 .333 8 16 .333
Binghamton 3 7 .300 7 18 .280
Maine 3 7 .300 5 20 .200
New Hampshire 1 9 .100 3 20 .130

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

UMBC 67, Maine 66

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 10 1 .909 23 1 .958
Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
UCF 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
South Florida 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Temple 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Memphis 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Tulsa 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
UConn 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
SMU 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
East Carolina 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Tulane 0 10 .000 4 18 .182

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

UCF 71, SMU 65

Memphis 78, UConn 71

Houston 65, Cincinnati 58

South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Davidson 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
George Mason 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Duquesne 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
St. Bonaventure 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
La Salle 5 5 .500 7 15 .318
Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Richmond 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
George Washington 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
UMass 2 9 .182 9 15 .375
Fordham 1 9 .100 10 13 .435

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

George Mason 84, La Salle 76

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 9 1 .900 21 2 .913
North Carolina 9 1 .900 19 4 .826
Virginia 8 2 .800 20 2 .909
Louisville 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Syracuse 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Virginia Tech 7 4 .636 18 5 .783
Florida St. 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Clemson 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
NC State 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Notre Dame 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Georgia Tech 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Boston College 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Miami 2 9 .182 10 13 .435

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59

Monday’s Games

Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Liberty 10 1 .909 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 4 .600 18 7 .720
Florida Gulf Coast 5 6 .455 10 16 .385
North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 11 15 .423
North Florida 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Kennesaw St. 2 8 .200 5 20 .200
Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Kansas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Baylor 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Texas 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
TCU 5 5 .500 17 6 .739
Oklahoma 3 8 .273 15 9 .625
Oklahoma St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 1 .909 19 5 .792
Marquette 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
St. John’s 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Georgetown 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
DePaul 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Butler 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Creighton 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Xavier 3 8 .273 11 13 .458

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 10 2 .833 17 6 .739
N. Colorado 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
Weber St. 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
Montana St. 8 5 .615 11 12 .478
S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
Idaho St. 5 8 .385 9 13 .409
N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304
Portland St. 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Sacramento St. 3 8 .273 8 11 .421
Idaho 1 11 .083 4 19 .174

___

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720
Winthrop 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Campbell 7 3 .700 14 10 .583
Presbyterian 7 4 .636 15 11 .577
High Point 6 4 .600 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 15 10 .600
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
Hampton 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500
SC-Upstate 1 10 .091 6 20 .231
UNC-Asheville 1 10 .091 3 22 .120

___

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 11 2 .846 22 2 .917
Purdue 10 2 .833 17 6 .739
Michigan St. 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Maryland 9 4 .692 18 6 .750
Wisconsin 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
Iowa 8 5 .615 19 5 .792
Ohio St. 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Minnesota 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Illinois 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Indiana 4 9 .308 13 11 .542
Rutgers 4 9 .308 11 12 .478
Northwestern 3 9 .250 12 11 .522
Nebraska 3 10 .231 13 11 .542
Penn St. 1 11 .083 8 15 .348

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52

Iowa 80, Northwestern 79

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 3 .667 10 13 .435
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
UC Davis 4 4 .500 8 14 .364
Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 9 16 .360
UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320
Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Sunday, Feb. 10

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.