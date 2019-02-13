Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 13, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 9 1 .900 19 5 .792
Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800
UMBC 7 3 .700 15 10 .600
Hartford 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 13 12 .520
Albany (NY) 3 6 .333 8 16 .333
Binghamton 3 7 .300 7 18 .280
Maine 3 7 .300 5 20 .200
New Hampshire 1 9 .100 3 20 .130

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 10 1 .909 23 1 .958
Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
UCF 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
South Florida 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Temple 7 4 .636 17 7 .708
Memphis 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Tulsa 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
UConn 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
SMU 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
East Carolina 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Tulane 0 10 .000 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Davidson 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
VCU 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
George Mason 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Duquesne 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Saint Louis 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
La Salle 5 5 .500 7 15 .318
Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Richmond 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Saint Joseph’s 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
George Washington 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
UMass 2 9 .182 9 15 .375
Fordham 1 10 .091 10 14 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph’s 51

Davidson 79, Fordham 69

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 10 1 .909 22 2 .917
Virginia 9 2 .818 21 2 .913
North Carolina 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Syracuse 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Louisville 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Virginia Tech 7 4 .636 18 5 .783
Florida St. 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Clemson 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
NC State 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Notre Dame 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
Georgia Tech 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Miami 2 9 .182 10 13 .435
Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57

Duke 71, Louisville 69

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Liberty 10 1 .909 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 4 .600 18 7 .720
Florida Gulf Coast 5 6 .455 10 16 .385
North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 11 15 .423
North Florida 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Kennesaw St. 2 8 .200 5 20 .200
Stetson 1 9 .100 5 20 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Kansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Baylor 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Texas 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
TCU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Oklahoma 3 9 .250 15 10 .600
Oklahoma St. 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. 71, Texas 64

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 1 .909 19 5 .792
Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Georgetown 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
DePaul 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Providence 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Creighton 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
Xavier 3 8 .273 11 13 .458

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette 92, DePaul 73

St. John’s 77, Butler 73, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 10 2 .833 17 6 .739
N. Colorado 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
Weber St. 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
Montana St. 8 5 .615 11 12 .478
S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
Idaho St. 5 8 .385 9 13 .409
N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Portland St. 4 8 .333 9 14 .391
Idaho 1 11 .083 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720
Winthrop 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Campbell 7 3 .700 14 10 .583
Presbyterian 7 4 .636 15 11 .577
High Point 6 4 .600 13 11 .542
Gardner-Webb 5 5 .500 15 10 .600
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
Hampton 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Longwood 3 8 .273 13 13 .500
SC-Upstate 1 10 .091 6 20 .231
UNC-Asheville 1 10 .091 3 22 .120

___

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 11 3 .786 22 3 .880
Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800
Purdue 10 3 .769 17 7 .708
Maryland 10 4 .714 19 6 .760
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Iowa 8 5 .615 19 5 .792
Ohio St. 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Minnesota 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Illinois 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Indiana 4 9 .308 13 11 .542
Rutgers 4 9 .308 11 12 .478
Northwestern 3 9 .250 12 11 .522
Nebraska 3 10 .231 13 11 .542
Penn St. 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 70, Purdue 56

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59

Penn St. 75, Michigan 69

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 3 .667 10 13 .435
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 10 14 .417
UC Davis 4 4 .500 8 14 .364
Long Beach St. 3 6 .333 9 16 .360
UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320
Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

