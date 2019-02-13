NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|5
|.792
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|10
|.600
|Hartford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Albany (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Binghamton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|18
|.280
|Maine
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|20
|.200
|New Hampshire
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|20
|.130
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|23
|1
|.958
|Cincinnati
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|UCF
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|South Florida
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Temple
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|SMU
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|East Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Tulane
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Memphis at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.
Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Davidson
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|George Mason
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Duquesne
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Saint Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|15
|.318
|Rhode Island
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Richmond
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|George Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|10
|14
|.417
St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph’s 51
Davidson 79, Fordham 69
Saint Louis at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Virginia
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|2
|.913
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Syracuse
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Virginia Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|5
|.783
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|NC State
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Notre Dame
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Miami
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57
Duke 71, Louisville 69
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Liberty
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|5
|.808
|NJIT
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|7
|.720
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|18
|.308
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|20
|.200
|Stetson
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|20
|.200
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Kansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa St.
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Baylor
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Oklahoma
|3
|9
|.250
|15
|10
|.600
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|West Virginia
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
Kansas St. 71, Texas 64
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|St. John’s
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Georgetown
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|DePaul
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Providence
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Creighton
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
Marquette 92, DePaul 73
St. John’s 77, Butler 73, OT
Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|N. Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|Weber St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Montana St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|12
|.478
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|E. Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Idaho St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|16
|.304
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Portland St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Idaho
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|19
|.174
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|7
|.720
|Winthrop
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Campbell
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|10
|.583
|Presbyterian
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Hampton
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Longwood
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|13
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|20
|.231
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|22
|.120
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|3
|.880
|Michigan St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Maryland
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Indiana
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|11
|.542
|Rutgers
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|11
|.522
|Nebraska
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|11
|.542
|Penn St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
Maryland 70, Purdue 56
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59
Penn St. 75, Michigan 69
Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Davis
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UC Riverside
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|17
|.320
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
