NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|5
|.800
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|UMBC
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|10
|.615
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|17
|.320
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|21
|.192
|New Hampshire
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|21
|.125
___
Mass.-Lowell 86, Albany (NY) 54
Vermont 73, New Hampshire 44
Hartford 81, Maine 73
UMBC 64, Binghamton 50
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 5 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|23
|1
|.958
|Cincinnati
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|UCF
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Temple
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|South Florida
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|UConn
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|SMU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Tulane
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Memphis 79, East Carolina 69
UCF 78, South Florida 65
Temple 82, SMU 74
Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 6 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Davidson
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|George Mason
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Saint Louis
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Duquesne
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|15
|.348
|Rhode Island
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Richmond
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|UMass
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saint Louis 73, George Washington 58
George Mason 80, UMass 75, OT
VCU 81, Richmond 60
La Salle 73, Duquesne 72
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Fordham at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Virginia
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|2
|.913
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida St.
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Clemson
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Notre Dame
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wake Forest
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
___
Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 66
Miami 65, Clemson 64
NC State 73, Syracuse 58
Virginia Tech 76, Georgia Tech 68
Clemson at Louisville, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|5
|.815
|Lipscomb
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|5
|.800
|NJIT
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|18
|.308
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Florida
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|21
|.192
|Stetson
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|21
|.192
___
Florida Gulf Coast 57, NJIT 55
Jacksonville 93, Stetson 70
North Florida 80, Kennesaw St. 57
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 66
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Florida at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Texas Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Kansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa St.
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Baylor
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Oklahoma
|3
|9
|.250
|15
|10
|.600
|West Virginia
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 50
Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 1 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|5
|.800
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|St. John’s
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|DePaul
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Creighton
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
___
Villanova 85, Providence 67
Seton Hall 90, Georgetown 75
Xavier 64, Creighton 61, OT
Xavier at Providence, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|6
|.739
|N. Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|Weber St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Montana St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|12
|.478
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|E. Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Idaho St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|16
|.304
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Portland St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Idaho
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|19
|.174
___
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|7
|.720
|Winthrop
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Campbell
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|10
|.600
|Presbyterian
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|12
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|10
|.615
|High Point
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|12
|.520
|Charleston Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Hampton
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|22
|.154
|SC-Upstate
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|21
|.222
___
Longwood 62, High Point 59
Gardner-Webb 77, Charleston Southern 74
Winthrop 93, Presbyterian 85
Campbell 87, Hampton 84
UNC-Asheville 57, SC-Upstate 53
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Radford at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 6 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|3
|.880
|Michigan St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Maryland
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|9
|.640
|Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Rutgers
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|12
|.500
|Indiana
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|11
|.542
|Nebraska
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|11
|.560
|Northwestern
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|12
|.500
|Penn St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Rutgers 59, Northwestern 56
Nebraska 62, Minnesota 61
Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|13
|.458
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Northridge
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|17
|.346
|UC Riverside
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|17
|.320
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 85, Long Beach St. 82
UC Davis 76, CS Northridge 59
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
