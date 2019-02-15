NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 10 1 .909 20 5 .800 Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800 UMBC 8 3 .727 16 10 .615 Hartford 6 4 .600 13 12 .520 Mass.-Lowell 6 5 .545 14 12 .538 Albany (NY) 3 7 .300 8 17 .320 Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269 Maine 3 8 .273 5 21 .192 New Hampshire 1 10 .091 3 21 .125

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 11 1 .917 24 1 .960 Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833 UCF 8 3 .727 18 5 .783 Temple 8 4 .667 18 7 .720 South Florida 7 5 .583 17 7 .708 Memphis 7 5 .583 15 10 .600 Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Tulsa 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500 East Carolina 2 10 .167 9 15 .375 Tulane 0 11 .000 4 19 .174

Thursday’s Games

Houston 71, UConn 63

Tulsa 80, Tulane 57

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 9 2 .818 18 6 .750 Davidson 9 2 .818 18 6 .750 George Mason 9 3 .750 15 10 .600 Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667 Saint Louis 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Duquesne 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417 La Salle 6 5 .545 8 15 .348 Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Saint Joseph’s 4 8 .333 11 14 .440 Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 George Washington 3 8 .273 7 17 .292 UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360 Fordham 1 10 .091 10 14 .417

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 10 1 .909 22 2 .917 Virginia 9 2 .818 21 2 .913 North Carolina 9 2 .818 19 5 .792 Virginia Tech 8 4 .667 19 5 .792 Louisville 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Florida St. 7 4 .636 19 5 .792 NC State 6 6 .500 18 7 .720 Clemson 5 6 .455 15 9 .625 Notre Dame 3 8 .273 13 11 .542 Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522 Miami 3 9 .250 11 13 .458 Georgia Tech 3 9 .250 11 14 .440 Wake Forest 2 9 .182 9 14 .391 Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Louisville, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 11 1 .917 22 5 .815 Lipscomb 11 1 .917 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 5 .545 18 8 .692 Florida Gulf Coast 6 6 .500 11 16 .407 North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308 Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 North Florida 5 7 .417 11 16 .407 Kennesaw St. 2 9 .182 5 21 .192 Stetson 1 10 .091 5 21 .192

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Florida at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 9 2 .818 19 5 .792 Texas Tech 8 4 .667 20 5 .800 Kansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760 Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750 Baylor 7 4 .636 16 8 .667 Texas 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 TCU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708 Oklahoma 3 9 .250 15 10 .600 West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417 Oklahoma St. 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 11 1 .917 20 5 .800 Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840 St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720 Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 9 .625 Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 DePaul 5 7 .417 13 10 .565 Butler 5 7 .417 14 11 .560 Providence 4 8 .333 14 11 .560 Creighton 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Xavier 4 8 .333 12 13 .480

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 11 2 .846 18 6 .750 N. Colorado 11 3 .786 17 8 .680 Weber St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600 Montana St. 9 5 .643 12 12 .500 S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545 E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348 N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304 Idaho St. 5 9 .357 9 14 .391 Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450 Portland St. 4 8 .333 9 14 .391 Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

Thursday’s Games

Montana 83, Weber St. 80

Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76

N. Colorado 75, Idaho 47

Sacramento St. 84, S. Utah 73

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720 Winthrop 9 3 .750 17 8 .680 Campbell 8 3 .727 15 10 .600 Presbyterian 7 5 .583 15 12 .556 Gardner-Webb 6 5 .545 16 10 .615 High Point 6 5 .545 13 12 .520 Charleston Southern 5 6 .455 11 13 .458 Hampton 5 6 .455 10 14 .417 Longwood 4 8 .333 14 13 .519 UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154 SC-Upstate 1 11 .083 6 21 .222

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 11 3 .786 22 3 .880 Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800 Purdue 10 3 .769 17 7 .708 Maryland 10 4 .714 19 6 .760 Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680 Iowa 8 5 .615 19 5 .792 Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667 Minnesota 6 8 .429 16 9 .640 Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400 Rutgers 5 9 .357 12 12 .500 Indiana 4 9 .308 13 11 .542 Nebraska 4 10 .286 14 11 .560 Northwestern 3 10 .231 12 12 .500 Penn St. 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 63, Ohio St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808 Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 11 13 .458 UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739 Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609 UC Davis 5 4 .556 9 14 .391 CS Northridge 4 5 .444 10 15 .400 Long Beach St. 3 7 .300 9 17 .346 UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320 Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

