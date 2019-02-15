Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 15, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 10 1 .909 20 5 .800
Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800
UMBC 8 3 .727 16 10 .615
Hartford 6 4 .600 13 12 .520
Mass.-Lowell 6 5 .545 14 12 .538
Albany (NY) 3 7 .300 8 17 .320
Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269
Maine 3 8 .273 5 21 .192
New Hampshire 1 10 .091 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 11 1 .917 24 1 .960
Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
UCF 8 3 .727 18 5 .783
Temple 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
South Florida 7 5 .583 17 7 .708
Memphis 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Tulsa 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
East Carolina 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Tulane 0 11 .000 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 71, UConn 63

Tulsa 80, Tulane 57

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
Davidson 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
George Mason 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Saint Louis 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Duquesne 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
La Salle 6 5 .545 8 15 .348
Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Saint Joseph’s 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
George Washington 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360
Fordham 1 10 .091 10 14 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 10 1 .909 22 2 .917
Virginia 9 2 .818 21 2 .913
North Carolina 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Virginia Tech 8 4 .667 19 5 .792
Louisville 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Florida St. 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
NC State 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Clemson 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Notre Dame 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
Miami 3 9 .250 11 13 .458
Georgia Tech 3 9 .250 11 14 .440
Wake Forest 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Louisville, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 11 1 .917 22 5 .815
Lipscomb 11 1 .917 20 5 .800
NJIT 6 5 .545 18 8 .692
Florida Gulf Coast 6 6 .500 11 16 .407
North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Florida 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
Kennesaw St. 2 9 .182 5 21 .192
Stetson 1 10 .091 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Florida at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Texas Tech 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Kansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Baylor 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Texas 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
TCU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Oklahoma 3 9 .250 15 10 .600
West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417
Oklahoma St. 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 1 .917 20 5 .800
Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
DePaul 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Providence 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Creighton 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Xavier 4 8 .333 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 11 2 .846 18 6 .750
N. Colorado 11 3 .786 17 8 .680
Weber St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Montana St. 9 5 .643 12 12 .500
S. Utah 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348
N. Arizona 5 8 .385 7 16 .304
Idaho St. 5 9 .357 9 14 .391
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Portland St. 4 8 .333 9 14 .391
Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana 83, Weber St. 80

Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76

N. Colorado 75, Idaho 47

Sacramento St. 84, S. Utah 73

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720
Winthrop 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
Campbell 8 3 .727 15 10 .600
Presbyterian 7 5 .583 15 12 .556
Gardner-Webb 6 5 .545 16 10 .615
High Point 6 5 .545 13 12 .520
Charleston Southern 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
Hampton 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
Longwood 4 8 .333 14 13 .519
UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154
SC-Upstate 1 11 .083 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 11 3 .786 22 3 .880
Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800
Purdue 10 3 .769 17 7 .708
Maryland 10 4 .714 19 6 .760
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Iowa 8 5 .615 19 5 .792
Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Minnesota 6 8 .429 16 9 .640
Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Rutgers 5 9 .357 12 12 .500
Indiana 4 9 .308 13 11 .542
Nebraska 4 10 .286 14 11 .560
Northwestern 3 10 .231 12 12 .500
Penn St. 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 63, Ohio St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 11 13 .458
UC Santa Barbara 6 3 .667 17 6 .739
Hawaii 5 4 .556 14 9 .609
UC Davis 5 4 .556 9 14 .391
CS Northridge 4 5 .444 10 15 .400
Long Beach St. 3 7 .300 9 17 .346
UC Riverside 2 7 .222 8 17 .320
Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

