NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|5
|.800
|Stony Brook
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|UMBC
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|10
|.615
|Hartford
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|12
|.520
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|17
|.320
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|21
|.192
|New Hampshire
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|21
|.125
___
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|11
|1
|.917
|24
|1
|.960
|Cincinnati
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|UCF
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Temple
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|South Florida
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Tulsa
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|UConn
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|SMU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Tulane
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Houston 71, UConn 63
Tulsa 80, Tulane 57
Memphis at UCF, 6 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Davidson
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|George Mason
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Saint Louis
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Duquesne
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|15
|.348
|Rhode Island
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Richmond
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|George Washington
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|UMass
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
|Fordham
|1
|10
|.091
|10
|14
|.417
___
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Fordham at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Virginia
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|2
|.913
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida St.
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Clemson
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Notre Dame
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wake Forest
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|.167
|12
|13
|.480
___
Clemson at Louisville, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|5
|.815
|Lipscomb
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|5
|.800
|NJIT
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|18
|.308
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Florida
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|21
|.192
|Stetson
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|21
|.192
___
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Florida at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Texas Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Kansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Iowa St.
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Baylor
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Oklahoma
|3
|9
|.250
|15
|10
|.600
|West Virginia
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 1 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|5
|.800
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|St. John’s
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|DePaul
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Creighton
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Xavier
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
___
Xavier at Providence, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, 8 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|N. Colorado
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Montana St.
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|12
|.500
|S. Utah
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|E. Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|16
|.304
|Idaho St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|14
|.391
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Portland St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Idaho
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|20
|.167
___
Montana 83, Weber St. 80
Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76
N. Colorado 75, Idaho 47
Sacramento St. 84, S. Utah 73
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|7
|.720
|Winthrop
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Campbell
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|10
|.600
|Presbyterian
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|12
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|10
|.615
|High Point
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|12
|.520
|Charleston Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Hampton
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|Longwood
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|22
|.154
|SC-Upstate
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|21
|.222
___
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Radford at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 6 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|3
|.880
|Michigan St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Maryland
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|9
|.640
|Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Rutgers
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|12
|.500
|Indiana
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|11
|.542
|Nebraska
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|11
|.560
|Northwestern
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|12
|.500
|Penn St.
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
___
Illinois 63, Ohio St. 56
Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|13
|.458
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Northridge
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|17
|.346
|UC Riverside
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|17
|.320
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|17
|.227
___
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.