NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 10 1 .909 20 5 .800 Stony Brook 8 2 .800 20 5 .800 UMBC 8 3 .727 16 10 .615 Hartford 6 4 .600 13 12 .520 Mass.-Lowell 6 5 .545 14 12 .538 Albany (NY) 3 7 .300 8 17 .320 Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269 Maine 3 8 .273 5 21 .192 New Hampshire 1 10 .091 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 11 1 .917 24 1 .960 Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833 UCF 8 3 .727 18 5 .783 Temple 8 4 .667 18 7 .720 South Florida 7 5 .583 17 7 .708 Memphis 7 5 .583 15 10 .600 Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Tulsa 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500 East Carolina 2 10 .167 9 15 .375 Tulane 0 11 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Davidson 10 2 .833 19 6 .760 VCU 9 2 .818 18 6 .750 George Mason 9 3 .750 15 10 .600 Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667 Saint Louis 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Duquesne 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417 La Salle 6 5 .545 8 15 .348 Rhode Island 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423 George Washington 3 8 .273 7 17 .292 UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360 Fordham 1 10 .091 10 14 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson 80, Saint Joseph’s 72

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 10 1 .909 22 2 .917 Virginia 9 2 .818 21 2 .913 North Carolina 9 2 .818 19 5 .792 Virginia Tech 8 4 .667 19 5 .792 Louisville 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 Florida St. 7 4 .636 19 5 .792 NC State 6 6 .500 18 7 .720 Clemson 5 6 .455 15 9 .625 Notre Dame 3 8 .273 13 11 .542 Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522 Miami 3 9 .250 11 13 .458 Georgia Tech 3 9 .250 11 14 .440 Wake Forest 2 9 .182 9 14 .391 Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Louisville, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 11 1 .917 22 5 .815 Lipscomb 11 1 .917 20 5 .800 NJIT 6 5 .545 18 8 .692 Florida Gulf Coast 6 6 .500 11 16 .407 North Alabama 5 6 .455 8 18 .308 Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 North Florida 5 7 .417 11 16 .407 Kennesaw St. 2 9 .182 5 21 .192 Stetson 1 10 .091 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Florida at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 9 2 .818 19 5 .792 Texas Tech 8 4 .667 20 5 .800 Kansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760 Iowa St. 7 4 .636 18 6 .750 Baylor 7 4 .636 16 8 .667 Texas 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 TCU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708 Oklahoma 3 9 .250 15 10 .600 West Virginia 2 9 .182 10 14 .417 Oklahoma St. 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at TCU, 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 1 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 11 1 .917 20 5 .800 Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840 St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720 Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 9 .625 Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 DePaul 5 7 .417 13 10 .565 Butler 5 7 .417 14 11 .560 Providence 4 8 .333 14 11 .560 Creighton 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Xavier 4 8 .333 12 13 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 11 2 .846 18 6 .750 N. Colorado 11 3 .786 17 8 .680 Weber St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600 Montana St. 9 5 .643 12 12 .500 S. Utah 7 7 .500 12 11 .522 E. Washington 6 6 .500 8 15 .348 Sacramento St. 5 8 .385 10 11 .476 Portland St. 5 8 .385 10 14 .417 Idaho St. 5 9 .357 9 14 .391 N. Arizona 5 9 .357 7 17 .292 Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 10 1 .909 18 7 .720 Winthrop 9 3 .750 17 8 .680 Campbell 8 3 .727 15 10 .600 Presbyterian 7 5 .583 15 12 .556 Gardner-Webb 6 5 .545 16 10 .615 High Point 6 5 .545 13 12 .520 Charleston Southern 5 6 .455 11 13 .458 Hampton 5 6 .455 10 14 .417 Longwood 4 8 .333 14 13 .519 UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154 SC-Upstate 1 11 .083 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 11 3 .786 22 3 .880 Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800 Purdue 10 3 .769 17 7 .708 Maryland 10 4 .714 19 6 .760 Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680 Iowa 8 5 .615 19 5 .792 Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667 Minnesota 6 8 .429 16 9 .640 Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400 Rutgers 5 9 .357 12 12 .500 Indiana 4 9 .308 13 11 .542 Nebraska 4 10 .286 14 11 .560 Northwestern 3 10 .231 12 12 .500 Penn St. 2 11 .154 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808 Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 11 13 .458 UC Santa Barbara 6 4 .600 17 7 .708 Hawaii 6 4 .600 15 9 .625 UC Davis 5 4 .556 9 14 .391 CS Northridge 4 5 .444 10 15 .400 Long Beach St. 3 7 .300 9 17 .346 UC Riverside 3 7 .300 9 17 .346 Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 75, Cal Poly 54

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.