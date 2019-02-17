NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 11 1 .917 21 5 .808 Stony Brook 9 2 .818 21 5 .808 UMBC 9 3 .750 17 10 .630 Hartford 6 5 .545 13 13 .500 Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 14 13 .519 Albany (NY) 3 7 .300 8 17 .320 Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269 Maine 3 8 .273 5 21 .192 New Hampshire 1 11 .083 3 22 .120

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64

UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66

Vermont 77, Hartford 75

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 11 1 .917 24 1 .960 Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833 UCF 9 3 .750 19 5 .792 Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731 South Florida 7 6 .538 17 8 .680 Memphis 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522 Tulsa 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500 East Carolina 2 10 .167 9 15 .375 Tulane 0 11 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 79, Memphis 72

Temple 70, South Florida 69, OT

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 10 2 .833 19 6 .760 Davidson 10 2 .833 19 6 .760 George Mason 9 3 .750 15 10 .600 Dayton 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417 La Salle 6 6 .500 8 16 .333 Rhode Island 5 7 .417 12 12 .500 Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423 George Washington 3 9 .250 7 18 .280 Fordham 2 10 .167 11 14 .440 UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 85, George Washington 69

Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT

VCU 69, Dayton 68

Saint Louis 62, La Salle 49

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 11 1 .917 23 2 .920 Virginia 10 2 .833 22 2 .917 North Carolina 10 2 .833 20 5 .800 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 20 5 .800 Louisville 9 4 .692 18 8 .692 Florida St. 8 4 .667 20 5 .800 Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 NC State 6 7 .462 18 8 .692 Clemson 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522 Notre Dame 3 9 .250 13 12 .520 Miami 3 9 .250 11 13 .458 Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 11 15 .423 Wake Forest 2 10 .167 9 15 .375 Pittsburgh 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 56, Clemson 55

North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47

Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64

Duke 94, NC State 78

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821 Lipscomb 12 1 .923 21 5 .808 NJIT 6 6 .500 18 9 .667 North Florida 6 7 .462 12 16 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 6 7 .462 11 17 .393 Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 North Alabama 5 7 .417 8 19 .296 Stetson 2 10 .167 6 21 .222 Kennesaw St. 2 10 .167 5 22 .185

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 67, Florida Gulf Coast 55

North Florida 64, NJIT 63

Liberty 80, North Alabama 70

Lipscomb 83, Kennesaw St. 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 9 3 .750 19 6 .760 Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808 Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Iowa St. 8 4 .667 19 6 .760 Baylor 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 TCU 5 7 .417 17 8 .680 Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615 West Virginia 2 10 .167 10 15 .400 Oklahoma St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 71, TCU 62

Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57

Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

Iowa St. 78, Kansas St. 64

Kansas 78, West Virginia 53

Monday, Feb. 18

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 11 1 .917 20 5 .800 Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840 St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720 Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 9 .625 Butler 6 7 .462 15 11 .577 Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 DePaul 5 8 .385 13 11 .542 Xavier 5 8 .385 13 13 .500 Creighton 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 Providence 4 9 .308 14 12 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 75, Providence 61

Butler 91, DePaul 78

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760 N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Weber St. 10 5 .667 16 10 .615 Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480 E. Washington 7 6 .538 9 15 .375 S. Utah 7 8 .467 12 11 .522 Portland St. 6 8 .429 10 14 .417 N. Arizona 6 9 .400 8 17 .320 Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455 Idaho St. 5 10 .333 9 15 .375 Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 88, N. Colorado 78, OT

Weber St. 94, Montana St. 82

Montana 80, Idaho St. 68

N. Arizona 78, Sacramento St. 66

Portland St. 78, S. Utah 69

Monday, Feb. 18

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 10 2 .833 18 8 .692 Winthrop 9 4 .692 17 9 .654 Campbell 8 4 .667 15 11 .577 Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571 Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 17 10 .630 High Point 7 5 .583 14 12 .538 Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 13 .480 Hampton 5 7 .417 10 15 .400 Longwood 5 8 .385 15 13 .536 UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154 SC-Upstate 1 12 .077 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood 83, SC-Upstate 79, OT

Presbyterian 76, Campbell 71

Gardner-Webb 64, Winthrop 60

Charleston Southern 53, Radford 52

High Point 86, Hampton 81, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 12 3 .800 23 3 .885 Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800 Purdue 11 3 .786 18 7 .720 Maryland 10 5 .667 19 7 .731 Iowa 9 5 .643 20 5 .800 Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680 Minnesota 7 8 .467 17 9 .654 Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667 Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400 Nebraska 5 10 .333 15 11 .577 Rutgers 5 10 .333 12 13 .480 Indiana 4 10 .286 13 12 .520 Northwestern 3 11 .214 12 13 .480 Penn St. 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 65, Maryland 52

Minnesota 84, Indiana 63

Purdue 76, Penn St. 64

Iowa 71, Rutgers 69

Nebraska 59, Northwestern 50

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808 Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 11 13 .458 UC Santa Barbara 6 4 .600 17 7 .708 Hawaii 6 4 .600 15 9 .625 UC Davis 5 4 .556 9 14 .391 CS Northridge 4 5 .444 10 15 .400 Long Beach St. 3 7 .300 9 17 .346 UC Riverside 3 7 .300 9 17 .346 Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.