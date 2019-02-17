Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 17, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 5 .808
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 21 5 .808
UMBC 9 3 .750 17 10 .630
Hartford 6 5 .545 13 13 .500
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 3 7 .300 8 17 .320
Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269
Maine 3 8 .273 5 21 .192
New Hampshire 1 11 .083 3 22 .120

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64

UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66

Vermont 77, Hartford 75

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 11 1 .917 24 1 .960
Cincinnati 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
UCF 9 3 .750 19 5 .792
Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
South Florida 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Memphis 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Wichita St. 5 6 .455 12 11 .522
Tulsa 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
East Carolina 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Tulane 0 11 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 79, Memphis 72

Temple 70, South Florida 69, OT

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Davidson 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
George Mason 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Dayton 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
St. Bonaventure 6 5 .545 10 14 .417
La Salle 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
Rhode Island 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
George Washington 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Fordham 2 10 .167 11 14 .440
UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 85, George Washington 69

Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT

VCU 69, Dayton 68

Saint Louis 62, La Salle 49

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Virginia 10 2 .833 22 2 .917
North Carolina 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 20 5 .800
Louisville 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Florida St. 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
NC State 6 7 .462 18 8 .692
Clemson 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Boston College 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
Notre Dame 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Miami 3 9 .250 11 13 .458
Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 11 15 .423
Wake Forest 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Pittsburgh 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 56, Clemson 55

North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47

Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64

Duke 94, NC State 78

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821
Lipscomb 12 1 .923 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 6 .500 18 9 .667
North Florida 6 7 .462 12 16 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 6 7 .462 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 7 .417 8 19 .296
Stetson 2 10 .167 6 21 .222
Kennesaw St. 2 10 .167 5 22 .185

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 67, Florida Gulf Coast 55

North Florida 64, NJIT 63

Liberty 80, North Alabama 70

Lipscomb 83, Kennesaw St. 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Baylor 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
TCU 5 7 .417 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
West Virginia 2 10 .167 10 15 .400
Oklahoma St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 71, TCU 62

Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57

Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

Iowa St. 78, Kansas St. 64

Kansas 78, West Virginia 53

Monday, Feb. 18

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 1 .917 20 5 .800
Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
St. John’s 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Butler 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
DePaul 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
Xavier 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Creighton 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
Providence 4 9 .308 14 12 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 75, Providence 61

Butler 91, DePaul 78

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Weber St. 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
E. Washington 7 6 .538 9 15 .375
S. Utah 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
N. Arizona 6 9 .400 8 17 .320
Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Idaho St. 5 10 .333 9 15 .375
Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 88, N. Colorado 78, OT

Weber St. 94, Montana St. 82

Montana 80, Idaho St. 68

N. Arizona 78, Sacramento St. 66

Portland St. 78, S. Utah 69

Monday, Feb. 18

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 2 .833 18 8 .692
Winthrop 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Campbell 8 4 .667 15 11 .577
Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 17 10 .630
High Point 7 5 .583 14 12 .538
Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Hampton 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Longwood 5 8 .385 15 13 .536
UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154
SC-Upstate 1 12 .077 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood 83, SC-Upstate 79, OT

Presbyterian 76, Campbell 71

Gardner-Webb 64, Winthrop 60

Charleston Southern 53, Radford 52

High Point 86, Hampton 81, OT

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 12 3 .800 23 3 .885
Michigan St. 11 3 .786 20 5 .800
Purdue 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Maryland 10 5 .667 19 7 .731
Iowa 9 5 .643 20 5 .800
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Minnesota 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 6 7 .462 16 8 .667
Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Nebraska 5 10 .333 15 11 .577
Rutgers 5 10 .333 12 13 .480
Indiana 4 10 .286 13 12 .520
Northwestern 3 11 .214 12 13 .480
Penn St. 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 65, Maryland 52

Minnesota 84, Indiana 63

Purdue 76, Penn St. 64

Iowa 71, Rutgers 69

Nebraska 59, Northwestern 50

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 11 13 .458
UC Santa Barbara 6 4 .600 17 7 .708
Hawaii 6 4 .600 15 9 .625
UC Davis 5 4 .556 9 14 .391
CS Northridge 4 5 .444 10 15 .400
Long Beach St. 3 7 .300 9 17 .346
UC Riverside 3 7 .300 9 17 .346
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

