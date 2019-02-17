NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|5
|.808
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|10
|.630
|Hartford
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|13
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|17
|.320
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|21
|.192
|New Hampshire
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|22
|.120
___
Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64
UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66
Vermont 77, Hartford 75
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|11
|1
|.917
|24
|1
|.960
|Cincinnati
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|UCF
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|5
|.792
|Temple
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|South Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Tulsa
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|UConn
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|SMU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Tulane
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
UCF 79, Memphis 72
Temple 70, South Florida 69, OT
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Davidson
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|George Mason
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Dayton
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Saint Louis
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Rhode Island
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Richmond
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|George Washington
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Fordham
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|14
|.440
|UMass
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Duquesne 85, George Washington 69
Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT
VCU 69, Dayton 68
Saint Louis 62, La Salle 49
George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Virginia
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|2
|.917
|North Carolina
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|5
|.800
|Louisville
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida St.
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|NC State
|6
|7
|.462
|18
|8
|.692
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Boston College
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|Notre Dame
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgia Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|15
|.423
|Wake Forest
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pittsburgh
|2
|11
|.154
|12
|14
|.462
___
Louisville 56, Clemson 55
North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57
Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54
Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47
Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64
Duke 94, NC State 78
Miami at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|5
|.821
|Lipscomb
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|5
|.808
|NJIT
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|North Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|17
|.393
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|Stetson
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|21
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|22
|.185
___
Stetson 67, Florida Gulf Coast 55
North Florida 64, NJIT 63
Liberty 80, North Alabama 70
Lipscomb 83, Kennesaw St. 67
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Kansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Baylor
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|West Virginia
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Oklahoma 71, TCU 62
Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57
Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61
Iowa St. 78, Kansas St. 64
Kansas 78, West Virginia 53
TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|5
|.800
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|St. John’s
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Butler
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|DePaul
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Creighton
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|Providence
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
___
Xavier 75, Providence 61
Butler 91, DePaul 78
Seton Hall at Creighton, 3 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|6
|.760
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Weber St.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|15
|.375
|S. Utah
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|N. Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|12
|.455
|Idaho St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Idaho
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|20
|.167
___
E. Washington 88, N. Colorado 78, OT
Weber St. 94, Montana St. 82
Montana 80, Idaho St. 68
N. Arizona 78, Sacramento St. 66
Portland St. 78, S. Utah 69
Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|8
|.692
|Winthrop
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Campbell
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|12
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|10
|.630
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|12
|.538
|Charleston Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Hampton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Longwood
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|13
|.536
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|22
|.154
|SC-Upstate
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|22
|.214
___
Longwood 83, SC-Upstate 79, OT
Presbyterian 76, Campbell 71
Gardner-Webb 64, Winthrop 60
Charleston Southern 53, Radford 52
High Point 86, Hampton 81, OT
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|3
|.885
|Michigan St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Purdue
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Maryland
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Iowa
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|5
|.800
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Ohio St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|8
|.667
|Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Nebraska
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Indiana
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|12
|.520
|Northwestern
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|13
|.480
|Penn St.
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Michigan 65, Maryland 52
Minnesota 84, Indiana 63
Purdue 76, Penn St. 64
Iowa 71, Rutgers 69
Nebraska 59, Northwestern 50
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|5
|.808
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|13
|.458
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|7
|.708
|Hawaii
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|14
|.391
|CS Northridge
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|15
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|17
|.346
|UC Riverside
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|17
|.346
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
