NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|5
|.808
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|10
|.630
|Hartford
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|13
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|17
|.346
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|New Hampshire
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|22
|.120
___
Albany (NY) 63, Maine 54
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|12
|1
|.923
|25
|1
|.962
|Cincinnati
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|UCF
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|5
|.792
|Temple
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|South Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|8
|.680
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Tulsa
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Wichita St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|UConn
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|SMU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|16
|.360
|Tulane
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Cincinnati 72, Wichita St. 62
Houston 85, Tulane 50
Tulsa 77, East Carolina 73, OT
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Davidson
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|George Mason
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Dayton
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Saint Louis
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|La Salle
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Rhode Island
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Richmond
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|George Washington
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|Fordham
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|14
|.440
|UMass
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
St. Bonaventure 79, George Mason 56
Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.
La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Virginia
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|2
|.917
|North Carolina
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|5
|.800
|Louisville
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida St.
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|NC State
|6
|7
|.462
|18
|8
|.692
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Notre Dame
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|14
|.440
|Georgia Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|15
|.423
|Wake Forest
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pittsburgh
|2
|11
|.154
|12
|14
|.462
___
Boston College 64, Miami 57
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|5
|.821
|Lipscomb
|12
|1
|.923
|21
|5
|.808
|NJIT
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|North Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|17
|.393
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|North Alabama
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|Stetson
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|21
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|22
|.185
___
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Kansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Baylor
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|West Virginia
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|St. John’s
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Seton Hall
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|9
|.640
|Butler
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|DePaul
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Xavier
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Providence
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Creighton
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
___
Seton Hall 81, Creighton 75
St. John’s 71, Villanova 65
Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|6
|.760
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Weber St.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|15
|.375
|S. Utah
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|17
|.320
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|12
|.455
|Idaho St.
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Idaho
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|20
|.167
___
Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|8
|.692
|Winthrop
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Campbell
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|12
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|10
|.630
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|12
|.538
|Charleston Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|13
|.480
|Hampton
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Longwood
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|13
|.536
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|22
|.154
|SC-Upstate
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|22
|.214
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|3
|.885
|Michigan St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|Purdue
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Maryland
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Iowa
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|5
|.800
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Ohio St.
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|9
|.640
|Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Nebraska
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Rutgers
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|Indiana
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|12
|.520
|Northwestern
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|13
|.480
|Penn St.
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|16
|.360
___
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|5
|.815
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|13
|.480
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|9
|.640
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|14
|.417
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|8
|.680
|CS Northridge
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|18
|.333
|UC Riverside
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|18
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
___
UC Irvine 83, UC Santa Barbara 70
Hawaii 87, UC Riverside 64
CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.