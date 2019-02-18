Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

February 18, 2019 12:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 5 .808
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 21 5 .808
UMBC 9 3 .750 17 10 .630
Hartford 6 5 .545 13 13 .500
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 4 7 .364 9 17 .346
Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269
Maine 3 9 .250 5 22 .185
New Hampshire 1 11 .083 3 22 .120

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) 63, Maine 54

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 12 1 .923 25 1 .962
Cincinnati 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
UCF 9 3 .750 19 5 .792
Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
South Florida 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Memphis 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Tulsa 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Wichita St. 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
East Carolina 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Tulane 0 12 .000 4 20 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 72, Wichita St. 62

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Houston 85, Tulane 50

Tulsa 77, East Carolina 73, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Davidson 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
George Mason 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Dayton 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
La Salle 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
Rhode Island 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
George Washington 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Fordham 2 10 .167 11 14 .440
UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 79, George Mason 56

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Virginia 10 2 .833 22 2 .917
North Carolina 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 20 5 .800
Louisville 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Florida St. 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
NC State 6 7 .462 18 8 .692
Clemson 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Boston College 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Notre Dame 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Miami 3 10 .231 11 14 .440
Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 11 15 .423
Wake Forest 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Pittsburgh 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 64, Miami 57

Monday, Feb. 18

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821
Lipscomb 12 1 .923 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 6 .500 18 9 .667
North Florida 6 7 .462 12 16 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 6 7 .462 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 7 .417 8 19 .296
Stetson 2 10 .167 6 21 .222
Kennesaw St. 2 10 .167 5 22 .185

___

Wednesday, Feb. 20

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Baylor 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
TCU 5 7 .417 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
West Virginia 2 10 .167 10 15 .400
Oklahoma St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Monday, Feb. 18

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
St. John’s 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Seton Hall 7 6 .538 16 9 .640
Butler 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
DePaul 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
Xavier 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Providence 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Creighton 4 9 .308 13 13 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 81, Creighton 75

St. John’s 71, Villanova 65

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Weber St. 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
E. Washington 7 6 .538 9 15 .375
S. Utah 7 8 .467 12 12 .500
Portland St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
N. Arizona 6 9 .400 8 17 .320
Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Idaho St. 5 10 .333 9 15 .375
Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

___

Monday, Feb. 18

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 2 .833 18 8 .692
Winthrop 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Campbell 8 4 .667 15 11 .577
Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 17 10 .630
High Point 7 5 .583 14 12 .538
Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Hampton 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Longwood 5 8 .385 15 13 .536
UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154
SC-Upstate 1 12 .077 6 22 .214

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 12 3 .800 23 3 .885
Michigan St. 12 3 .800 21 5 .808
Purdue 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Maryland 10 5 .667 19 7 .731
Iowa 9 5 .643 20 5 .800
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Minnesota 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 6 8 .429 16 9 .640
Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400
Nebraska 5 10 .333 15 11 .577
Rutgers 5 10 .333 12 13 .480
Indiana 4 10 .286 13 12 .520
Northwestern 3 11 .214 12 13 .480
Penn St. 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44

Monday, Feb. 18

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 10 1 .909 22 5 .815
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 3 .727 12 13 .480
Hawaii 7 4 .636 16 9 .640
UC Davis 6 4 .600 10 14 .417
UC Santa Barbara 6 5 .545 17 8 .680
CS Northridge 4 6 .400 10 16 .385
Long Beach St. 3 8 .273 9 18 .333
UC Riverside 3 8 .273 9 18 .333
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine 83, UC Santa Barbara 70

Hawaii 87, UC Riverside 64

Wednesday, Feb. 20

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.