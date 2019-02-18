NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 11 1 .917 21 5 .808 Stony Brook 9 2 .818 21 5 .808 UMBC 9 3 .750 17 10 .630 Hartford 6 5 .545 13 13 .500 Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 14 13 .519 Albany (NY) 4 7 .364 9 17 .346 Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269 Maine 3 9 .250 5 22 .185 New Hampshire 1 11 .083 3 22 .120

Sunday, Feb. 17

Albany (NY) 63, Maine 54

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 12 1 .923 25 1 .962 Cincinnati 10 2 .833 21 4 .840 UCF 9 3 .750 19 5 .792 Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731 South Florida 7 6 .538 17 8 .680 Memphis 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 Tulsa 6 7 .462 16 10 .615 Wichita St. 5 7 .417 12 12 .500 UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520 SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500 East Carolina 2 11 .154 9 16 .360 Tulane 0 12 .000 4 20 .167

Sunday, Feb. 17

Cincinnati 72, Wichita St. 62

Houston 85, Tulane 50

Tulsa 77, East Carolina 73, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 10 2 .833 19 6 .760 Davidson 10 2 .833 19 6 .760 George Mason 9 4 .692 15 11 .577 Dayton 8 4 .667 16 9 .640 Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 11 14 .440 La Salle 6 6 .500 8 16 .333 Rhode Island 5 7 .417 12 12 .500 Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400 Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423 George Washington 3 9 .250 7 18 .280 Fordham 2 10 .167 11 14 .440 UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

Sunday, Feb. 17

St. Bonaventure 79, George Mason 56

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 11 1 .917 23 2 .920 Virginia 10 2 .833 22 2 .917 North Carolina 10 2 .833 20 5 .800 Virginia Tech 9 4 .692 20 5 .800 Louisville 9 4 .692 18 8 .692 Florida St. 8 4 .667 20 5 .800 Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680 NC State 6 7 .462 18 8 .692 Clemson 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 Boston College 4 8 .333 13 11 .542 Notre Dame 3 9 .250 13 12 .520 Miami 3 10 .231 11 14 .440 Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 11 15 .423 Wake Forest 2 10 .167 9 15 .375 Pittsburgh 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

Sunday, Feb. 17

Boston College 64, Miami 57

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821 Lipscomb 12 1 .923 21 5 .808 NJIT 6 6 .500 18 9 .667 North Florida 6 7 .462 12 16 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 6 7 .462 11 17 .393 Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 North Alabama 5 7 .417 8 19 .296 Stetson 2 10 .167 6 21 .222 Kennesaw St. 2 10 .167 5 22 .185

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 9 3 .750 19 6 .760 Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808 Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Iowa St. 8 4 .667 19 6 .760 Baylor 7 5 .583 16 9 .640 Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 TCU 5 7 .417 17 8 .680 Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615 West Virginia 2 10 .167 10 15 .400 Oklahoma St. 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

Monday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 11 2 .846 20 6 .769 Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840 St. John’s 7 6 .538 19 7 .731 Seton Hall 7 6 .538 16 9 .640 Butler 6 7 .462 15 11 .577 Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600 DePaul 5 8 .385 13 11 .542 Xavier 5 8 .385 13 13 .500 Providence 4 9 .308 14 12 .538 Creighton 4 9 .308 13 13 .500

Sunday, Feb. 17

Seton Hall 81, Creighton 75

St. John’s 71, Villanova 65

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760 N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Weber St. 10 5 .667 16 10 .615 Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480 E. Washington 7 6 .538 9 15 .375 S. Utah 7 8 .467 12 12 .500 Portland St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440 N. Arizona 6 9 .400 8 17 .320 Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455 Idaho St. 5 10 .333 9 15 .375 Idaho 1 12 .077 4 20 .167

Monday’s Games

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 10 2 .833 18 8 .692 Winthrop 9 4 .692 17 9 .654 Campbell 8 4 .667 15 11 .577 Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571 Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 17 10 .630 High Point 7 5 .583 14 12 .538 Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 13 .480 Hampton 5 7 .417 10 15 .400 Longwood 5 8 .385 15 13 .536 UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154 SC-Upstate 1 12 .077 6 22 .214

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 12 3 .800 23 3 .885 Michigan St. 12 3 .800 21 5 .808 Purdue 11 3 .786 18 7 .720 Maryland 10 5 .667 19 7 .731 Iowa 9 5 .643 20 5 .800 Wisconsin 9 5 .643 17 8 .680 Minnesota 7 8 .467 17 9 .654 Ohio St. 6 8 .429 16 9 .640 Illinois 6 8 .429 10 15 .400 Nebraska 5 10 .333 15 11 .577 Rutgers 5 10 .333 12 13 .480 Indiana 4 10 .286 13 12 .520 Northwestern 3 11 .214 12 13 .480 Penn St. 2 12 .143 9 16 .360

Sunday, Feb. 17

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44

Monday’s Games

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 10 1 .909 22 5 .815 Cal St.-Fullerton 8 3 .727 12 13 .480 Hawaii 7 4 .636 16 9 .640 UC Davis 6 4 .600 10 14 .417 UC Santa Barbara 6 5 .545 17 8 .680 CS Northridge 4 6 .400 10 16 .385 Long Beach St. 3 8 .273 9 18 .333 UC Riverside 3 8 .273 9 18 .333 Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

Sunday, Feb. 17

UC Irvine 83, UC Santa Barbara 70

Hawaii 87, UC Riverside 64

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

