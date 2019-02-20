Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

February 20, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 1 .917 21 5 .808
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 21 5 .808
UMBC 9 3 .750 17 10 .630
Hartford 6 5 .545 13 13 .500
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 4 7 .364 9 17 .346
Binghamton 3 8 .273 7 19 .269
Maine 3 9 .250 5 22 .185
New Hampshire 1 11 .083 3 22 .120

___

Thursday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 12 1 .923 25 1 .962
Cincinnati 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
UCF 9 3 .750 19 5 .792
Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
South Florida 7 6 .538 17 8 .680
Memphis 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Tulsa 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Wichita St. 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
UConn 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
SMU 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
East Carolina 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Tulane 0 12 .000 4 20 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UConn at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Davidson 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Dayton 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
George Mason 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
La Salle 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
Rhode Island 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Richmond 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
George Washington 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
Fordham 2 10 .167 11 14 .440
UMass 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 74, Davidson 73

VCU 76, Rhode Island 42

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Davidson at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duke 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Virginia 11 2 .846 23 2 .920
North Carolina 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Louisville 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Syracuse 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Virginia Tech 9 5 .643 20 6 .769
NC State 6 7 .462 18 8 .692
Clemson 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Boston College 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Notre Dame 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Miami 3 10 .231 11 14 .440
Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 11 15 .423
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 15 .400
Pittsburgh 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68

Florida St. 77, Clemson 64

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821
Lipscomb 12 1 .923 21 5 .808
NJIT 6 6 .500 18 9 .667
North Florida 6 7 .462 12 16 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 6 7 .462 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
North Alabama 5 7 .417 8 19 .296
Stetson 2 10 .167 6 21 .222
Kennesaw St. 2 10 .167 5 22 .185

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Stetson at NJIT, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Baylor 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
TCU 5 8 .385 17 9 .654
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 10 16 .385
West Virginia 2 11 .154 10 16 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 69

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Marquette 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
St. John’s 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Seton Hall 7 6 .538 16 9 .640
Butler 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
DePaul 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
Xavier 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Providence 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Creighton 4 9 .308 13 13 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Weber St. 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
E. Washington 8 6 .571 10 15 .400
S. Utah 7 8 .467 12 12 .500
Portland St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
N. Arizona 6 9 .400 8 17 .320
Sacramento St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Idaho St. 5 10 .333 9 15 .375
Idaho 1 13 .071 4 21 .160

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 10 2 .833 18 8 .692
Winthrop 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Campbell 8 4 .667 15 11 .577
Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 17 10 .630
High Point 7 5 .583 14 12 .538
Charleston Southern 6 6 .500 12 13 .480
Hampton 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Longwood 5 8 .385 15 13 .536
UNC-Asheville 2 10 .167 4 22 .154
SC-Upstate 1 12 .077 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 12 3 .800 23 3 .885
Michigan St. 12 3 .800 21 5 .808
Purdue 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Maryland 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Wisconsin 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Iowa 9 6 .600 20 6 .769
Minnesota 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Ohio St. 6 8 .429 16 9 .640
Illinois 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Rutgers 5 10 .333 12 13 .480
Nebraska 5 11 .313 15 12 .556
Indiana 4 11 .267 13 13 .500
Northwestern 3 11 .214 12 13 .480
Penn St. 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 95, Nebraska 71

Purdue 48, Indiana 46

Maryland 66, Iowa 65

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 10 1 .909 22 5 .815
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 3 .727 12 13 .480
Hawaii 7 4 .636 16 9 .640
UC Davis 6 4 .600 10 14 .417
UC Santa Barbara 6 5 .545 17 8 .680
CS Northridge 4 6 .400 10 16 .385
Long Beach St. 3 8 .273 9 18 .333
UC Riverside 3 8 .273 9 18 .333
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

