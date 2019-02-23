NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|6
|.778
|UMBC
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|10
|.643
|Stony Brook
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|13
|.519
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|14
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|17
|.370
|Binghamton
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|19
|.296
|Maine
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|New Hampshire
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|23
|.115
___
Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|12
|1
|.923
|25
|1
|.962
|Cincinnati
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|UCF
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|6
|.760
|Temple
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|South Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|8
|.692
|Wichita St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|SMU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|UConn
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|16
|.360
|Tulane
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
___
Tulsa at Temple, 12 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 8 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Davidson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|George Mason
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Saint Louis
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Duquesne
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|14
|.462
|La Salle
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|17
|.320
|Richmond
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Rhode Island
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|George Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|11
|15
|.423
|UMass
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 2 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Washington at VCU, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 4:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|11
|2
|.846
|23
|2
|.920
|Duke
|11
|2
|.846
|23
|3
|.885
|North Carolina
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Florida St.
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Syracuse
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Virginia Tech
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|6
|.769
|Louisville
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|NC State
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Clemson
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Boston College
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Georgia Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|15
|.444
|Notre Dame
|3
|10
|.231
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|14
|.440
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|15
|.400
|Pittsburgh
|2
|12
|.143
|12
|15
|.444
___
Boston College at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 12 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:45 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|12
|1
|.923
|23
|5
|.821
|Lipscomb
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|NJIT
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|9
|.679
|North Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|North Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|19
|.321
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|22
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|23
|.179
___
North Alabama at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Liberty at North Florida, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Kansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Iowa St.
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Baylor
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Texas
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|TCU
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|16
|10
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
|West Virginia
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|16
|.385
___
Texas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|St. John’s
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Seton Hall
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Georgetown
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Butler
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Xavier
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Providence
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|DePaul
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|12
|.520
|Creighton
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
___
Marquette at Providence, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 8 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|6
|.760
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|E. Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|16
|.385
|S. Utah
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Portland St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Arizona
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|14
|.067
|4
|22
|.154
___
Idaho at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|8
|.704
|Campbell
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|Winthrop
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|10
|.643
|Presbyterian
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|12
|.571
|High Point
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|13
|.519
|Charleston Southern
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|Hampton
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|14
|.517
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|23
|.148
|SC-Upstate
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|23
|.207
___
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 5 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|3
|.889
|Michigan St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Purdue
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Maryland
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Wisconsin
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|6
|.778
|Ohio St.
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|Nebraska
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|12
|.556
|Rutgers
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|14
|.462
|Indiana
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|14
|.481
|Northwestern
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|14
|.462
|Penn St.
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT
Penn St. at Illinois, 12 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|5
|.821
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|13
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|8
|.692
|Hawaii
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Davis
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|15
|.400
|CS Northridge
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|17
|.370
|Long Beach St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|UC Riverside
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|18
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
___
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
