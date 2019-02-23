NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 11 2 .846 21 6 .778 UMBC 10 3 .769 18 10 .643 Stony Brook 9 3 .750 21 6 .778 Hartford 7 5 .583 14 13 .519 Mass.-Lowell 6 7 .462 14 14 .500 Albany (NY) 5 7 .417 10 17 .370 Binghamton 4 8 .333 8 19 .296 Maine 3 9 .250 5 22 .185 New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 12 1 .923 25 1 .962 Cincinnati 11 2 .846 22 4 .846 UCF 9 4 .692 19 6 .760 Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731 Memphis 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 South Florida 7 6 .538 18 8 .692 Wichita St. 6 7 .462 13 12 .520 Tulsa 6 8 .429 16 11 .593 SMU 5 8 .385 13 12 .520 UConn 4 9 .308 13 13 .500 East Carolina 2 11 .154 9 16 .360 Tulane 0 13 .000 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 12 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 11 2 .846 20 6 .769 Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 Dayton 9 4 .692 17 9 .654 George Mason 9 4 .692 15 11 .577 Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 St. Bonaventure 8 5 .615 12 14 .462 La Salle 6 7 .462 8 17 .320 Richmond 5 8 .385 11 15 .423 Rhode Island 5 9 .357 12 14 .462 Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423 George Washington 4 9 .308 8 18 .308 Fordham 2 11 .154 11 15 .423 UMass 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 2 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Washington at VCU, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 11 2 .846 23 2 .920 Duke 11 2 .846 23 3 .885 North Carolina 11 2 .846 21 5 .808 Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808 Syracuse 9 4 .692 18 8 .692 Virginia Tech 9 5 .643 20 6 .769 Louisville 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 NC State 7 7 .500 19 8 .704 Clemson 5 8 .385 15 11 .577 Boston College 4 9 .308 13 12 .520 Georgia Tech 4 10 .286 12 15 .444 Notre Dame 3 10 .231 13 13 .500 Miami 3 10 .231 11 14 .440 Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 15 .400 Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821 Lipscomb 12 2 .857 21 6 .778 NJIT 7 6 .538 19 9 .679 North Florida 7 7 .500 13 16 .448 Florida Gulf Coast 7 7 .500 12 17 .414 North Alabama 6 7 .462 9 19 .321 Jacksonville 5 8 .385 12 16 .429 Stetson 2 11 .154 6 22 .214 Kennesaw St. 2 11 .154 5 23 .179

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 10 3 .769 20 6 .769 Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808 Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769 Iowa St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731 Baylor 8 5 .615 17 9 .654 Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 TCU 5 8 .385 17 9 .654 Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615 Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 10 16 .385 West Virginia 2 11 .154 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 11 2 .846 22 4 .846 Villanova 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 St. John’s 7 7 .500 19 8 .704 Seton Hall 7 7 .500 16 10 .615 Georgetown 6 7 .462 16 10 .615 Butler 6 8 .429 15 12 .556 Xavier 6 8 .429 14 13 .519 Providence 5 9 .357 15 12 .556 DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520 Creighton 5 9 .357 14 13 .519

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760 N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480 E. Washington 8 7 .533 10 16 .385 S. Utah 8 8 .500 13 12 .520 Portland St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462 N. Arizona 7 9 .438 9 17 .346 Sacramento St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478 Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360 Idaho 1 14 .067 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 11 2 .846 19 8 .704 Campbell 9 4 .692 16 11 .593 Winthrop 9 5 .643 17 10 .630 Gardner-Webb 8 5 .615 18 10 .643 Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571 High Point 7 6 .538 14 13 .519 Charleston Southern 7 6 .538 13 13 .500 Hampton 6 7 .462 11 15 .423 Longwood 5 9 .357 15 14 .517 UNC-Asheville 2 11 .154 4 23 .148 SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 13 3 .813 24 3 .889 Michigan St. 13 3 .813 22 5 .815 Purdue 12 3 .800 19 7 .731 Maryland 11 5 .688 20 7 .741 Wisconsin 10 5 .667 18 8 .692 Iowa 10 6 .625 21 6 .778 Ohio St. 7 8 .467 17 9 .654 Minnesota 7 9 .438 17 10 .630 Illinois 6 9 .400 10 16 .385 Nebraska 5 11 .313 15 12 .556 Rutgers 5 11 .313 12 14 .462 Indiana 4 12 .250 13 14 .481 Northwestern 3 12 .200 12 14 .462 Penn St. 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Illinois, 12 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821 Cal St.-Fullerton 9 3 .750 13 13 .500 UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 18 8 .692 Hawaii 7 5 .583 16 10 .615 UC Davis 6 5 .545 10 15 .400 CS Northridge 4 7 .364 10 17 .370 Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 10 18 .357 UC Riverside 3 8 .273 9 18 .333 Cal Poly 1 10 .091 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

