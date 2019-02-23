Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

February 23, 2019 12:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 2 .846 21 6 .778
UMBC 10 3 .769 18 10 .643
Stony Brook 9 3 .750 21 6 .778
Hartford 7 5 .583 14 13 .519
Mass.-Lowell 6 7 .462 14 14 .500
Albany (NY) 5 7 .417 10 17 .370
Binghamton 4 8 .333 8 19 .296
Maine 3 9 .250 5 22 .185
New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 12 1 .923 25 1 .962
Cincinnati 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
UCF 9 4 .692 19 6 .760
Temple 9 4 .692 19 7 .731
Memphis 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
South Florida 7 6 .538 18 8 .692
Wichita St. 6 7 .462 13 12 .520
Tulsa 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
SMU 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
UConn 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
East Carolina 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Tulane 0 13 .000 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 12 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Dayton 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
George Mason 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Saint Louis 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Duquesne 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
St. Bonaventure 8 5 .615 12 14 .462
La Salle 6 7 .462 8 17 .320
Richmond 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
Rhode Island 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
George Washington 4 9 .308 8 18 .308
Fordham 2 11 .154 11 15 .423
UMass 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 2 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Washington at VCU, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 11 2 .846 23 2 .920
Duke 11 2 .846 23 3 .885
North Carolina 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Syracuse 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Virginia Tech 9 5 .643 20 6 .769
Louisville 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
NC State 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Clemson 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Boston College 4 9 .308 13 12 .520
Georgia Tech 4 10 .286 12 15 .444
Notre Dame 3 10 .231 13 13 .500
Miami 3 10 .231 11 14 .440
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 15 .400
Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 12 1 .923 23 5 .821
Lipscomb 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
NJIT 7 6 .538 19 9 .679
North Florida 7 7 .500 13 16 .448
Florida Gulf Coast 7 7 .500 12 17 .414
North Alabama 6 7 .462 9 19 .321
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
Stetson 2 11 .154 6 22 .214
Kennesaw St. 2 11 .154 5 23 .179

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Texas Tech 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Kansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Iowa St. 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Baylor 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Texas 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
TCU 5 8 .385 17 9 .654
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 16 10 .615
Oklahoma St. 3 10 .231 10 16 .385
West Virginia 2 11 .154 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Marquette 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Villanova 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
St. John’s 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Seton Hall 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Georgetown 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Butler 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Xavier 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Providence 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520
Creighton 5 9 .357 14 13 .519

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Providence, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 12 2 .857 19 6 .760
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
Montana St. 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
E. Washington 8 7 .533 10 16 .385
S. Utah 8 8 .500 13 12 .520
Portland St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462
N. Arizona 7 9 .438 9 17 .346
Sacramento St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360
Idaho 1 14 .067 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 11 2 .846 19 8 .704
Campbell 9 4 .692 16 11 .593
Winthrop 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
Gardner-Webb 8 5 .615 18 10 .643
Presbyterian 8 5 .615 16 12 .571
High Point 7 6 .538 14 13 .519
Charleston Southern 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
Hampton 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Longwood 5 9 .357 15 14 .517
UNC-Asheville 2 11 .154 4 23 .148
SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 13 3 .813 24 3 .889
Michigan St. 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Purdue 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Maryland 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Wisconsin 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Iowa 10 6 .625 21 6 .778
Ohio St. 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Minnesota 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
Illinois 6 9 .400 10 16 .385
Nebraska 5 11 .313 15 12 .556
Rutgers 5 11 .313 12 14 .462
Indiana 4 12 .250 13 14 .481
Northwestern 3 12 .200 12 14 .462
Penn St. 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Illinois, 12 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 3 .750 13 13 .500
UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 18 8 .692
Hawaii 7 5 .583 16 10 .615
UC Davis 6 5 .545 10 15 .400
CS Northridge 4 7 .364 10 17 .370
Long Beach St. 4 8 .333 10 18 .357
UC Riverside 3 8 .273 9 18 .333
Cal Poly 1 10 .091 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.