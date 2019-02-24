NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786 Stony Brook 10 3 .769 22 6 .786 UMBC 10 4 .714 18 11 .621 Hartford 8 5 .615 15 13 .536 Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 11 17 .393 Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 14 15 .483 Binghamton 4 9 .308 8 20 .286 Maine 3 10 .231 5 23 .179 New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 69, Binghamton 63

Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 73

Stony Brook 81, Maine 53

Albany (NY) 84, UMBC 75

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 13 1 .929 26 1 .963 Cincinnati 11 2 .846 22 4 .846 Temple 10 4 .714 20 7 .741 UCF 9 4 .692 19 6 .760 Memphis 9 6 .600 17 11 .607 South Florida 7 7 .500 18 9 .667 Wichita St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500 Tulsa 6 9 .400 16 12 .571 SMU 5 8 .385 13 12 .520 UConn 4 9 .308 13 13 .500 East Carolina 3 11 .214 10 16 .385 Tulane 0 14 .000 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 84, Tulsa 73

Houston 71, South Florida 59

Memphis 88, Wichita St. 85

East Carolina 85, Tulane 81

Sunday’s Games

SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Temple at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 12 2 .857 21 6 .778 Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 Dayton 10 4 .714 18 9 .667 Duquesne 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 George Mason 9 5 .643 15 12 .556 St. Bonaventure 9 5 .643 13 14 .481 Saint Louis 8 6 .571 17 10 .630 Richmond 6 8 .429 12 15 .444 La Salle 6 8 .429 8 18 .308 Rhode Island 5 9 .357 12 14 .462 Saint Joseph’s 4 10 .286 11 16 .407 George Washington 4 10 .286 8 19 .296 UMass 3 11 .214 10 17 .370 Fordham 2 12 .143 11 16 .407

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 80, Saint Joseph’s 79

Richmond 84, La Salle 75

VCU 85, George Washington 57

Duquesne 79, George Mason 78

Dayton 70, Saint Louis 62

St. Bonaventure 74, Fordham 53

Tuesday, Feb. 26

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 12 2 .857 24 2 .923 Duke 12 2 .857 24 3 .889 North Carolina 12 2 .857 22 5 .815 Virginia Tech 10 5 .667 21 6 .778 Florida St. 9 5 .643 21 6 .778 Syracuse 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 Louisville 9 6 .600 18 10 .643 NC State 7 7 .500 19 8 .704 Clemson 6 8 .429 16 11 .593 Boston College 4 10 .286 13 13 .500 Miami 4 10 .286 12 14 .462 Georgia Tech 4 11 .267 12 16 .429 Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 15 .400 Notre Dame 3 11 .214 13 14 .481 Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 76, Boston College 66

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

Miami 80, Georgia Tech 65

North Carolina 77, Florida St. 59

Virginia Tech 67, Notre Dame 59

Duke 75, Syracuse 65

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Miami at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 12 2 .857 23 6 .793 Lipscomb 12 2 .857 21 6 .778 NJIT 8 6 .571 20 9 .690 North Florida 8 7 .533 14 16 .467 Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433 North Alabama 6 8 .429 9 20 .310 Jacksonville 5 9 .357 12 17 .414 Stetson 3 11 .214 7 22 .241 Kennesaw St. 2 12 .143 5 24 .172

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 63, North Alabama 60

North Florida 75, Liberty 70

NJIT 77, Jacksonville 73

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Kennesaw St. 56

Monday, Feb. 25

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas St. 11 3 .786 21 6 .778 Texas Tech 10 4 .714 22 5 .815 Kansas 9 5 .643 20 7 .741 Baylor 9 5 .643 18 9 .667 Iowa St. 8 6 .571 19 8 .704 Texas 7 7 .500 15 12 .556 TCU 6 8 .429 18 9 .667 Oklahoma 5 9 .357 17 10 .630 Oklahoma St. 3 11 .214 10 17 .370 West Virginia 2 12 .143 10 17 .370

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 69, Texas 67

Baylor 82, West Virginia 75

TCU 75, Iowa St. 72

Kansas St. 85, Oklahoma St. 46

Texas Tech 91, Kansas 62

Monday, Feb. 25

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Marquette 12 2 .857 23 4 .852 Villanova 11 3 .786 20 7 .741 St. John’s 8 7 .533 20 8 .714 Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593 Georgetown 6 8 .429 16 11 .593 Butler 6 8 .429 15 12 .556 Xavier 6 8 .429 14 13 .519 Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536 DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520 Providence 5 10 .333 15 13 .536

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette 76, Providence 58

Creighton 82, Georgetown 69

St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 13 2 .867 20 6 .769 N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654 Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593 Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462 E. Washington 9 7 .563 11 16 .407 S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538 Portland St. 8 8 .500 13 14 .481 N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333 Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458 Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360 Idaho 1 15 .063 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 85, Idaho 76

E. Washington 86, N. Arizona 73

Montana 89, Montana St. 83

Portland St. 65, Sacramento St. 57

Monday, Feb. 25

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 11 3 .786 19 9 .679 Campbell 10 4 .714 17 11 .607 Winthrop 10 5 .667 18 10 .643 Presbyterian 9 5 .643 17 12 .586 Gardner-Webb 8 6 .571 18 11 .621 High Point 8 6 .571 15 13 .536 Charleston Southern 7 7 .500 13 14 .481 Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444 Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500 UNC-Asheville 2 12 .143 4 24 .143 SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 80, Charleston Southern 78, 2OT

Campbell 74, Longwood 72

Presbyterian 71, UNC-Asheville 55

Hampton 74, Radford 71

High Point 87, Gardner-Webb 79

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 13 3 .813 24 3 .889 Michigan St. 13 3 .813 22 5 .815 Purdue 13 3 .813 20 7 .741 Maryland 12 5 .706 21 7 .750 Wisconsin 11 5 .688 19 8 .704 Iowa 10 6 .625 21 6 .778 Ohio St. 7 9 .438 17 10 .630 Minnesota 7 9 .438 17 10 .630 Illinois 6 10 .375 10 17 .370 Rutgers 5 11 .313 12 14 .462 Nebraska 5 12 .294 15 13 .536 Indiana 4 12 .250 13 14 .481 Penn St. 4 12 .250 11 16 .407 Northwestern 3 13 .188 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 83, Illinois 76

Purdue 75, Nebraska 72

Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62

Wisconsin 69, Northwestern 64

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Iowa at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821 Cal St.-Fullerton 9 4 .692 13 14 .481 UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 8 .704 Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593 UC Davis 6 6 .500 10 16 .385 CS Northridge 5 7 .417 11 17 .393 Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 11 18 .379 UC Riverside 3 9 .250 9 19 .321 Cal Poly 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 67, OT

Cal Poly 88, Hawaii 80

CS Northridge 81, UC Davis 76, OT

UC Santa Barbara 82, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

