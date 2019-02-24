Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

February 24, 2019 3:01 am
 
3 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 12 2 .857 22 6 .786
Stony Brook 10 3 .769 22 6 .786
UMBC 10 4 .714 18 11 .621
Hartford 8 5 .615 15 13 .536
Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 11 17 .393
Mass.-Lowell 6 8 .429 14 15 .483
Binghamton 4 9 .308 8 20 .286
Maine 3 10 .231 5 23 .179
New Hampshire 1 12 .077 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 69, Binghamton 63

Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 73

Stony Brook 81, Maine 53

Albany (NY) 84, UMBC 75

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 13 1 .929 26 1 .963
Cincinnati 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Temple 10 4 .714 20 7 .741
UCF 9 4 .692 19 6 .760
Memphis 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
South Florida 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
Wichita St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Tulsa 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
SMU 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
UConn 4 9 .308 13 13 .500
East Carolina 3 11 .214 10 16 .385
Tulane 0 14 .000 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 84, Tulsa 73

Houston 71, South Florida 59

Memphis 88, Wichita St. 85

East Carolina 85, Tulane 81

Sunday’s Games

SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Temple at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
Davidson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Dayton 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Duquesne 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
George Mason 9 5 .643 15 12 .556
St. Bonaventure 9 5 .643 13 14 .481
Saint Louis 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
Richmond 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
La Salle 6 8 .429 8 18 .308
Rhode Island 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Saint Joseph’s 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
George Washington 4 10 .286 8 19 .296
UMass 3 11 .214 10 17 .370
Fordham 2 12 .143 11 16 .407

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 80, Saint Joseph’s 79

Richmond 84, La Salle 75

VCU 85, George Washington 57

Duquesne 79, George Mason 78

Dayton 70, Saint Louis 62

St. Bonaventure 74, Fordham 53

Tuesday, Feb. 26

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 12 2 .857 24 2 .923
Duke 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
North Carolina 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Virginia Tech 10 5 .667 21 6 .778
Florida St. 9 5 .643 21 6 .778
Syracuse 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Louisville 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
NC State 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Clemson 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
Boston College 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Miami 4 10 .286 12 14 .462
Georgia Tech 4 11 .267 12 16 .429
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 10 15 .400
Notre Dame 3 11 .214 13 14 .481
Pittsburgh 2 12 .143 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 76, Boston College 66

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

Miami 80, Georgia Tech 65

North Carolina 77, Florida St. 59

Virginia Tech 67, Notre Dame 59

Duke 75, Syracuse 65

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Miami at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 12 2 .857 23 6 .793
Lipscomb 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
NJIT 8 6 .571 20 9 .690
North Florida 8 7 .533 14 16 .467
Florida Gulf Coast 8 7 .533 13 17 .433
North Alabama 6 8 .429 9 20 .310
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
Stetson 3 11 .214 7 22 .241
Kennesaw St. 2 12 .143 5 24 .172

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 63, North Alabama 60

North Florida 75, Liberty 70

NJIT 77, Jacksonville 73

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Kennesaw St. 56

Monday, Feb. 25

NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas St. 11 3 .786 21 6 .778
Texas Tech 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Kansas 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Baylor 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Iowa St. 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Texas 7 7 .500 15 12 .556
TCU 6 8 .429 18 9 .667
Oklahoma 5 9 .357 17 10 .630
Oklahoma St. 3 11 .214 10 17 .370
West Virginia 2 12 .143 10 17 .370

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 69, Texas 67

Baylor 82, West Virginia 75

TCU 75, Iowa St. 72

Kansas St. 85, Oklahoma St. 46

Texas Tech 91, Kansas 62

Monday, Feb. 25

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Marquette 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Villanova 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
St. John’s 8 7 .533 20 8 .714
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 11 .593
Georgetown 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
Butler 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Xavier 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Creighton 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
DePaul 5 9 .357 13 12 .520
Providence 5 10 .333 15 13 .536

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette 76, Providence 58

Creighton 82, Georgetown 69

St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 13 2 .867 20 6 .769
N. Colorado 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
Weber St. 10 6 .625 16 11 .593
Montana St. 9 7 .563 12 14 .462
E. Washington 9 7 .563 11 16 .407
S. Utah 9 8 .529 14 12 .538
Portland St. 8 8 .500 13 14 .481
N. Arizona 7 10 .412 9 18 .333
Sacramento St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Idaho St. 5 11 .313 9 16 .360
Idaho 1 15 .063 4 23 .148

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 85, Idaho 76

E. Washington 86, N. Arizona 73

Montana 89, Montana St. 83

Portland St. 65, Sacramento St. 57

Monday, Feb. 25

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 11 3 .786 19 9 .679
Campbell 10 4 .714 17 11 .607
Winthrop 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
Presbyterian 9 5 .643 17 12 .586
Gardner-Webb 8 6 .571 18 11 .621
High Point 8 6 .571 15 13 .536
Charleston Southern 7 7 .500 13 14 .481
Hampton 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Longwood 5 10 .333 15 15 .500
UNC-Asheville 2 12 .143 4 24 .143
SC-Upstate 1 13 .071 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 80, Charleston Southern 78, 2OT

Campbell 74, Longwood 72

Presbyterian 71, UNC-Asheville 55

Hampton 74, Radford 71

High Point 87, Gardner-Webb 79

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 13 3 .813 24 3 .889
Michigan St. 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Purdue 13 3 .813 20 7 .741
Maryland 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Wisconsin 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Iowa 10 6 .625 21 6 .778
Ohio St. 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
Minnesota 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
Illinois 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Rutgers 5 11 .313 12 14 .462
Nebraska 5 12 .294 15 13 .536
Indiana 4 12 .250 13 14 .481
Penn St. 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Northwestern 3 13 .188 12 15 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 83, Illinois 76

Purdue 75, Nebraska 72

Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62

Wisconsin 69, Northwestern 64

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Iowa at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 11 1 .917 23 5 .821
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 4 .692 13 14 .481
UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 19 8 .704
Hawaii 7 6 .538 16 11 .593
UC Davis 6 6 .500 10 16 .385
CS Northridge 5 7 .417 11 17 .393
Long Beach St. 5 8 .385 11 18 .379
UC Riverside 3 9 .250 9 19 .321
Cal Poly 2 10 .167 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 67, OT

Cal Poly 88, Hawaii 80

CS Northridge 81, UC Davis 76, OT

UC Santa Barbara 82, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

