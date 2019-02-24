NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|17
|.393
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|15
|.483
|Binghamton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Maine
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|23
|.179
|New Hampshire
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|23
|.115
Vermont 69, Binghamton 63
Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 73
Stony Brook 81, Maine 53
Albany (NY) 84, UMBC 75
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|26
|1
|.963
|Cincinnati
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Temple
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|UCF
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|South Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|SMU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|UConn
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|East Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Tulane
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
Temple 84, Tulsa 73
Houston 71, South Florida 59
Memphis 88, Wichita St. 85
East Carolina 85, Tulane 81
SMU at UCF, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at UConn, 2 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Davidson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Duquesne
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Louis
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Richmond
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|La Salle
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|Rhode Island
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|George Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|UMass
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Fordham
|2
|12
|.143
|11
|16
|.407
UMass 80, Saint Joseph’s 79
Richmond 84, La Salle 75
VCU 85, George Washington 57
Duquesne 79, George Mason 78
Dayton 70, Saint Louis 62
St. Bonaventure 74, Fordham 53
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|2
|.923
|Duke
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|North Carolina
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Virginia Tech
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Florida St.
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Syracuse
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Louisville
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|NC State
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|15
|.400
|Notre Dame
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
|Pittsburgh
|2
|12
|.143
|12
|15
|.444
Clemson 76, Boston College 66
Virginia 64, Louisville 52
Miami 80, Georgia Tech 65
North Carolina 77, Florida St. 59
Virginia Tech 67, Notre Dame 59
Duke 75, Syracuse 65
Wake Forest at NC State, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|6
|.793
|Lipscomb
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|NJIT
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|9
|.690
|North Florida
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|16
|.467
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|20
|.310
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|22
|.241
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|24
|.172
Stetson 63, North Alabama 60
North Florida 75, Liberty 70
NJIT 77, Jacksonville 73
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Kennesaw St. 56
NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Kansas
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Baylor
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa St.
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|10
|.630
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|West Virginia
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
Oklahoma 69, Texas 67
Baylor 82, West Virginia 75
TCU 75, Iowa St. 72
Kansas St. 85, Oklahoma St. 46
Texas Tech 91, Kansas 62
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|11
|.593
|Georgetown
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Butler
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Xavier
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|DePaul
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|12
|.520
|Providence
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
Marquette 76, Providence 58
Creighton 82, Georgetown 69
St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70
Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|13
|2
|.867
|20
|6
|.769
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Montana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|N. Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|18
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
S. Utah 85, Idaho 76
E. Washington 86, N. Arizona 73
Montana 89, Montana St. 83
Portland St. 65, Sacramento St. 57
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|9
|.679
|Campbell
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|11
|.607
|Winthrop
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Presbyterian
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|11
|.621
|High Point
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|13
|.536
|Charleston Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Longwood
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|24
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|23
|.207
Winthrop 80, Charleston Southern 78, 2OT
Campbell 74, Longwood 72
Presbyterian 71, UNC-Asheville 55
Hampton 74, Radford 71
High Point 87, Gardner-Webb 79
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|3
|.889
|Michigan St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Purdue
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Maryland
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Wisconsin
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|6
|.778
|Ohio St.
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Rutgers
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|14
|.462
|Nebraska
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|14
|.481
|Penn St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|15
|.444
Penn St. 83, Illinois 76
Purdue 75, Nebraska 72
Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62
Wisconsin 69, Northwestern 64
Michigan St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|5
|.821
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|14
|.481
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|8
|.704
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|16
|.385
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|17
|.393
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Cal Poly
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 67, OT
Cal Poly 88, Hawaii 80
CS Northridge 81, UC Davis 76, OT
UC Santa Barbara 82, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
