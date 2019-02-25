NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Stony Brook
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|11
|.621
|Hartford
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|17
|.393
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|15
|.483
|Binghamton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|20
|.286
|Maine
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|23
|.179
|New Hampshire
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|23
|.115
___
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|26
|1
|.963
|Cincinnati
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|UCF
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|Temple
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|South Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Wichita St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|SMU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|UConn
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|East Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Tulane
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|22
|.154
___
UCF 95, SMU 48
Cincinnati 64, UConn 60
Temple at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Davidson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Duquesne
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Louis
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Richmond
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|La Salle
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|Rhode Island
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|George Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|UMass
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Fordham
|2
|12
|.143
|11
|16
|.407
___
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Davidson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|2
|.923
|Duke
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|North Carolina
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Virginia Tech
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Florida St.
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Syracuse
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Louisville
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|NC State
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Miami
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|Notre Dame
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
|Wake Forest
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Pittsburgh
|2
|12
|.143
|12
|15
|.444
___
NC State 94, Wake Forest 74
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|6
|.793
|Lipscomb
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|NJIT
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|9
|.690
|North Florida
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|16
|.467
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|20
|.310
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|22
|.241
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|24
|.172
___
NJIT at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Kansas
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Baylor
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa St.
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|10
|.630
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|West Virginia
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
___
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Marquette
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Villanova
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|11
|.593
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Georgetown
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|Butler
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Creighton
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|DePaul
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|12
|.520
|Providence
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
___
Xavier 66, Villanova 54
Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|13
|2
|.867
|20
|6
|.769
|N. Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Weber St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|11
|.593
|Montana St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|S. Utah
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|N. Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|18
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Idaho St.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
___
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|9
|.679
|Campbell
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|11
|.607
|Winthrop
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Presbyterian
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|11
|.621
|High Point
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|13
|.536
|Charleston Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Hampton
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Longwood
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|24
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|23
|.207
___
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Maryland
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Wisconsin
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Iowa
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|6
|.778
|Ohio St.
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Rutgers
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|14
|.481
|Penn St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|15
|.444
___
Michigan St. 77, Michigan 70
Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64
Iowa at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|5
|.821
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|14
|.481
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|8
|.704
|Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|16
|.385
|CS Northridge
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|17
|.393
|Long Beach St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|18
|.379
|UC Riverside
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|Cal Poly
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
___
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
