NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. St. Cloud State (46) 20-4-2 996 1 2. UMass (2) 20-5-0 944 2 3. Ohio State (1) 17-5-4 887 4 4. Quinnipiac (1) 20-5-1 840 5 5. Minnesota Duluth 17-7-2 797 3 6. Minnesota State 23-6-1 774 6 7. Denver 15-6-4 708 7 8. Western Michigan 16-9-1 581 8 9. Clarkson 18-8-0 528 10 10. Cornell 13-6-2 521 13 11. Providence 15-8-5 454 9 12. Arizona State 19-10-1 379 16 13. Northeastern 15-8-1 370 12 14. Notre Dame 14-10-3 345 11 15. UMass Lowell 15-8-2 332 17 16. Bowling Green 18-8-3 319 13 17. Harvard 11-6-3 213 19 18. Penn State 14-10-2 198 15 19. Lake Superior 18-8-2 132 20 20. Union 13-8-5 109 18

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 30, Yale 23, American International 10, Boston University 5, Bentley 4, Bemidji State 1.

