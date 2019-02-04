NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (46)
|20-4-2
|996
|1
|2. UMass (2)
|20-5-0
|944
|2
|3. Ohio State (1)
|17-5-4
|887
|4
|4. Quinnipiac (1)
|20-5-1
|840
|5
|5. Minnesota Duluth
|17-7-2
|797
|3
|6. Minnesota State
|23-6-1
|774
|6
|7. Denver
|15-6-4
|708
|7
|8. Western Michigan
|16-9-1
|581
|8
|9. Clarkson
|18-8-0
|528
|10
|10. Cornell
|13-6-2
|521
|13
|11. Providence
|15-8-5
|454
|9
|12. Arizona State
|19-10-1
|379
|16
|13. Northeastern
|15-8-1
|370
|12
|14. Notre Dame
|14-10-3
|345
|11
|15. UMass Lowell
|15-8-2
|332
|17
|16. Bowling Green
|18-8-3
|319
|13
|17. Harvard
|11-6-3
|213
|19
|18. Penn State
|14-10-2
|198
|15
|19. Lake Superior
|18-8-2
|132
|20
|20. Union
|13-8-5
|109
|18
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 30, Yale 23, American International 10, Boston University 5, Bentley 4, Bemidji State 1.
