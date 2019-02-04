Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

February 4, 2019 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (46) 20-4-2 996 1
2. UMass (2) 20-5-0 944 2
3. Ohio State (1) 17-5-4 887 4
4. Quinnipiac (1) 20-5-1 840 5
5. Minnesota Duluth 17-7-2 797 3
6. Minnesota State 23-6-1 774 6
7. Denver 15-6-4 708 7
8. Western Michigan 16-9-1 581 8
9. Clarkson 18-8-0 528 10
10. Cornell 13-6-2 521 13
11. Providence 15-8-5 454 9
12. Arizona State 19-10-1 379 16
13. Northeastern 15-8-1 370 12
14. Notre Dame 14-10-3 345 11
15. UMass Lowell 15-8-2 332 17
16. Bowling Green 18-8-3 319 13
17. Harvard 11-6-3 213 19
18. Penn State 14-10-2 198 15
19. Lake Superior 18-8-2 132 20
20. Union 13-8-5 109 18

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 30, Yale 23, American International 10, Boston University 5, Bentley 4, Bemidji State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.