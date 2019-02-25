NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. St. Cloud State (49)
|23-4-3
|999
|1
|2. UMass (1)
|24-7-0
|944
|2
|3. Minnesota Duluth
|19-9-2
|870
|3
|4. Minnesota State
|25-7-2
|849
|4
|5. Quinnipiac
|23-7-2
|781
|5
|6. Denver
|17-8-4
|731
|7
|7. Ohio State
|19-8-5
|690
|6
|8. Providence
|19-9-5
|626
|10
|9. Northeastern
|21-9-1
|562
|12
|10. Western Michigan
|18-11-1
|527
|8
|11. Cornell
|16-8-3
|502
|9
|12. Arizona State
|21-10-1
|482
|11
|13. Clarkson
|21-10-1
|429
|13
|14. UMass Lowell
|18-10-3
|350
|14
|15. Bowling Green
|20-8-5
|312
|15
|16. Harvard
|16-8-3
|294
|17
|17. Notre Dame
|17-12-3
|197
|16
|18. Penn State
|18-12-2
|116
|19
|19. Lake Superior
|20-10-2
|87
|18
|20. North Dakota
|15-14-2
|86
|—
Others receiving votes: American International 21, Minnesota 14, Northern Michigan 8, Union 8, Bemidji State 5, Maine 5, Brown 2, Michigan 2, Bentley 1.
