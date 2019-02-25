Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

February 25, 2019 2:51 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. St. Cloud State (49) 23-4-3 999 1
2. UMass (1) 24-7-0 944 2
3. Minnesota Duluth 19-9-2 870 3
4. Minnesota State 25-7-2 849 4
5. Quinnipiac 23-7-2 781 5
6. Denver 17-8-4 731 7
7. Ohio State 19-8-5 690 6
8. Providence 19-9-5 626 10
9. Northeastern 21-9-1 562 12
10. Western Michigan 18-11-1 527 8
11. Cornell 16-8-3 502 9
12. Arizona State 21-10-1 482 11
13. Clarkson 21-10-1 429 13
14. UMass Lowell 18-10-3 350 14
15. Bowling Green 20-8-5 312 15
16. Harvard 16-8-3 294 17
17. Notre Dame 17-12-3 197 16
18. Penn State 18-12-2 116 19
19. Lake Superior 20-10-2 87 18
20. North Dakota 15-14-2 86

Others receiving votes: American International 21, Minnesota 14, Northern Michigan 8, Union 8, Bemidji State 5, Maine 5, Brown 2, Michigan 2, Bentley 1.

