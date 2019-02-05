NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 12 2 2 1 39 57 33 20 4 2 Minnesota-Duluth 10 5 1 0 31 50 24 17 7 2 Western Michigan 9 6 1 1 29 51 44 16 9 1 Denver 8 6 1 1 26 37 38 16 6 3 North Dakota 7 9 0 0 21 36 41 13 13 1 Colorado College 5 8 2 0 17 40 46 11 13 3 Omaha 4 11 1 1 14 41 62 8 16 2 Miami (Ohio) 3 11 2 1 12 31 55 9 15 4

Friday’s Games

Omaha at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Omaha at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

