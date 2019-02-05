NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|12
|2
|2
|1
|39
|57
|33
|20
|4
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|10
|5
|1
|0
|31
|50
|24
|17
|7
|2
|Western Michigan
|9
|6
|1
|1
|29
|51
|44
|16
|9
|1
|Denver
|8
|6
|1
|1
|26
|37
|38
|16
|6
|3
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|0
|0
|21
|36
|41
|13
|13
|1
|Colorado College
|5
|8
|2
|0
|17
|40
|46
|11
|13
|3
|Omaha
|4
|11
|1
|1
|14
|41
|62
|8
|16
|2
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|11
|2
|1
|12
|31
|55
|9
|15
|4
___
Omaha at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 9 p.m.
Omaha at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 9 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
