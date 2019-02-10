NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|13
|2
|3
|2
|44
|64
|39
|21
|4
|3
|Minnesota-Duluth
|10
|5
|1
|0
|31
|50
|24
|17
|7
|2
|Western Michigan
|9
|6
|1
|1
|29
|51
|44
|16
|9
|1
|Denver
|7
|6
|2
|2
|25
|36
|38
|15
|6
|4
|North Dakota
|7
|8
|1
|0
|22
|36
|40
|13
|12
|2
|Colorado College
|5
|9
|3
|0
|18
|46
|53
|11
|14
|4
|Omaha
|5
|12
|1
|1
|17
|46
|66
|9
|17
|2
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|12
|2
|1
|15
|35
|60
|10
|16
|4
___
Omaha 3, Miami 0
St. Cloud St. 2, Colorado College 2, SCSU wins 3×3 OT
Miami 4, Omaha 2
St. Cloud St. 5, Colorado College 4, OT
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 9 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
