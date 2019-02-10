Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

February 10, 2019 12:12 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 13 2 3 2 44 64 39 21 4 3
Minnesota-Duluth 10 5 1 0 31 50 24 17 7 2
Western Michigan 9 6 1 1 29 51 44 16 9 1
Denver 7 6 2 2 25 36 38 15 6 4
North Dakota 7 8 1 0 22 36 40 13 12 2
Colorado College 5 9 3 0 18 46 53 11 14 4
Omaha 5 12 1 1 17 46 66 9 17 2
Miami (Ohio) 4 12 2 1 15 35 60 10 16 4

___

Friday’s Games

Omaha 3, Miami 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Colorado College 2, SCSU wins 3×3 OT

Saturday’s Games

Miami 4, Omaha 2

St. Cloud St. 5, Colorado College 4, OT

Friday, Feb. 15

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

North Dakota at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

