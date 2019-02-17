Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nebraska women start fast, top No. 24 Michigan State 82-71

February 17, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hannah Whitish scored 16 points, including two critical late baskets, and Nebraska turned back No. 24 Michigan State 82-71 on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers (12-14, 7-8 Big Ten) used a hot start, built a lead to 22 points in the third quarter and held on when Whitish had back-to-back baskets inside the three-minute mark after the Spartans (17-8, 7-7) had closed within eight. Michigan State opened the fourth quarter on a 20-7 run.

After the Whitish baskets, Nebraska made 9 of 10 free throws, six by Taylor Kissinger, including four in the final 15 seconds.

Leigha Brown added 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers for the Cornhuskers. Kissinger had 12 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brown opened the game with a 3-pointer and she and Kissinger had a pair and Whitish another in the first 10 minutes. Nebraska was 5 of 8 from distance in the first quarter and 3 of 6 in the second to lead 42-26 at the half.

Shay Colley had 17 points and Jenna Allen and Victoria Gaines added 13 apiece for the Spartans, who were 6 of 25 behind the arc. The Huskers finished 12 of 24 from distance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.