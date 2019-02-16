Nelly Korda has 3-shot lead into Australian Open’s 4th round

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey on the back nine with three consecutive birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 Saturday and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA’s Women’s Australian Open.

Korda, tied for third after the second round, had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 at The Grange.

Japan’s Haru Nomura had a 70 Saturday and was in second place, with three players tied for third, four strokes behind.

Five-time winner Karrie Webb shot 71 and was eight strokes behind.

Korda could extend her family’s sporting pedigree in Australia with a win Sunday.

Korda’s father Petr is an Australian Open men’s tennis champion, winning the tournament in 1998. Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.

And her tennis playing brother Sebastian won the Australian Open boys’ singles title last year.

“I’m not even going to think about it,” Korda said after Saturday’s round. “If it happens, great. But there’s still so much golf to be played. I know everyone is going to try and catch up so I’m just going to try and play my game and try to stay consistent.”

The group at 8-under included England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Taiwan’s Wei-Ling Hsu and South Korean Jeongeun Lee6.

Last year’s champion, South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, was among a group at 7-under, five strokes behind.

