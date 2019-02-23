Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Hornets, Box

February 23, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (117)

Harris 5-7 6-6 19, T.Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Allen 4-8 3-6 11, Russell 14-31 6-6 40, LeVert 2-8 0-0 6, Carroll 2-5 4-6 10, Kurucs 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Napier 4-10 0-0 10, Crabbe 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 40-87 20-26 117.

CHARLOTTE (115)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, M.Williams 3-7 4-4 11, Zeller 3-9 7-8 13, Walker 12-28 2-2 32, Batum 4-11 2-2 14, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 2-4 9, Biyombo 1-1 4-4 6, Parker 10-16 1-2 21, Lamb 1-3 2-2 4, Monk 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-86 25-30 115.

Brooklyn 34 29 27 27—117
Charlotte 20 30 34 31—115

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 17-43 (Russell 6-15, Harris 3-4, Carroll 2-4, LeVert 2-4, Napier 2-6, T.Graham 1-3, Crabbe 1-5, Allen 0-2), Charlotte 12-35 (Walker 6-15, Batum 4-9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, M.Williams 1-5, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Brooklyn 42 (Allen 11), Charlotte 42 (Zeller 11). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Russell 7), Charlotte 15 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 26, Charlotte 23. A_19,158 (19,077).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.