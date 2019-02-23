Nets-Hornets, Box

BROOKLYN (117)

Harris 5-7 6-6 19, T.Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Allen 4-8 3-6 11, Russell 14-31 6-6 40, LeVert 2-8 0-0 6, Carroll 2-5 4-6 10, Kurucs 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Napier 4-10 0-0 10, Crabbe 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 40-87 20-26 117.

CHARLOTTE (115)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 4, M.Williams 3-7 4-4 11, Zeller 3-9 7-8 13, Walker 12-28 2-2 32, Batum 4-11 2-2 14, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 2-4 9, Biyombo 1-1 4-4 6, Parker 10-16 1-2 21, Lamb 1-3 2-2 4, Monk 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-86 25-30 115.

Brooklyn 34 29 27 27—117 Charlotte 20 30 34 31—115

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 17-43 (Russell 6-15, Harris 3-4, Carroll 2-4, LeVert 2-4, Napier 2-6, T.Graham 1-3, Crabbe 1-5, Allen 0-2), Charlotte 12-35 (Walker 6-15, Batum 4-9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, M.Williams 1-5, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Brooklyn 42 (Allen 11), Charlotte 42 (Zeller 11). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Russell 7), Charlotte 15 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 26, Charlotte 23. A_19,158 (19,077).

