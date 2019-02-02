Listen Live Sports

Nets-Magic, Box

February 2, 2019 9:19 pm
 
BROOKLYN (89)

Graham 1-4 0-0 3, Kurucs 2-12 0-0 5, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Russell 8-17 4-4 23, Harris 3-12 0-0 6, Creek 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 3-8 1-2 7, Hollis-Jefferson 1-5 3-4 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 4-8 3-4 11, Napier 5-13 2-2 15, Pinson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 33-91 13-16 89.

ORLANDO (102)

Isaac 3-8 3-4 10, Gordon 6-17 0-0 15, Vucevic 12-22 0-0 24, Augustin 4-7 3-4 12, Fournier 6-11 1-1 16, Iwundu 4-8 1-1 10, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Briscoe 1-4 2-2 4, Ross 3-14 0-0 7. Totals 41-94 10-12 102.

Brooklyn 21 27 22 19— 89
Orlando 26 18 34 24—102

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 10-38 (Russell 3-8, Napier 3-9, Pinson 2-5, Graham 1-3, Kurucs 1-3, Williams 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Carroll 0-3, Harris 0-5), Orlando 10-27 (Fournier 3-4, Gordon 3-7, Iwundu 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Isaac 1-5, Ross 1-7, Briscoe 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 50 (Davis 16), Orlando 49 (Vucevic, Isaac 12). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Russell 6), Orlando 25 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 11, Orlando 17. A_17,385 (18,846).

