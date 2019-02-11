Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Raptors, Box

February 11, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (125)

Kurucs 2-4 0-0 5, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Allen 6-10 2-3 15, Russell 10-22 6-8 28, Harris 7-9 3-3 24, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 1-2 3, Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Napier 4-4 1-2 10, LeVert 3-11 0-0 6, Crabbe 8-13 0-0 22. Totals 46-88 13-18 125.

TORONTO (127)

Leonard 10-20 9-9 30, Siakam 6-13 5-6 17, Ibaka 9-13 0-0 18, Lowry 5-9 0-0 13, Green 3-8 0-0 9, Anunoby 3-5 0-0 6, Powell 2-6 1-1 5, Gasol 7-9 1-2 16, McCaw 5-9 2-2 13. Totals 50-92 18-20 127.

Brooklyn 29 31 32 33—125
Toronto 21 35 36 35—127

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 20-41 (Harris 7-8, Crabbe 6-10, Graham 2-6, Russell 2-7, Kurucs 1-1, Napier 1-1, Allen 1-2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, LeVert 0-5), Toronto 9-31 (Lowry 3-7, Green 3-8, Gasol 1-1, McCaw 1-4, Leonard 1-5, Anunoby 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Powell 0-2, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 31 (Russell 7), Toronto 40 (Ibaka 12). Assists_Brooklyn 33 (Russell 14), Toronto 32 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Toronto 16. Technicals_Siakam. A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.