Nets-Raptors, Box

BROOKLYN (125)

Kurucs 2-4 0-0 5, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Allen 6-10 2-3 15, Russell 10-22 6-8 28, Harris 7-9 3-3 24, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 1-2 3, Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Napier 4-4 1-2 10, LeVert 3-11 0-0 6, Crabbe 8-13 0-0 22. Totals 46-88 13-18 125.

TORONTO (127)

Leonard 10-20 9-9 30, Siakam 6-13 5-6 17, Ibaka 9-13 0-0 18, Lowry 5-9 0-0 13, Green 3-8 0-0 9, Anunoby 3-5 0-0 6, Powell 2-6 1-1 5, Gasol 7-9 1-2 16, McCaw 5-9 2-2 13. Totals 50-92 18-20 127.

Brooklyn 29 31 32 33—125 Toronto 21 35 36 35—127

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 20-41 (Harris 7-8, Crabbe 6-10, Graham 2-6, Russell 2-7, Kurucs 1-1, Napier 1-1, Allen 1-2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, LeVert 0-5), Toronto 9-31 (Lowry 3-7, Green 3-8, Gasol 1-1, McCaw 1-4, Leonard 1-5, Anunoby 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Powell 0-2, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 31 (Russell 7), Toronto 40 (Ibaka 12). Assists_Brooklyn 33 (Russell 14), Toronto 32 (Leonard 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 18, Toronto 16. Technicals_Siakam. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.