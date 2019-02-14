Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New Hampshire looks to end streak vs Stony Brook

February 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Stony Brook (20-5, 8-2) vs. New Hampshire (3-21, 1-10)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks to extend New Hampshire’s conference losing streak to 10 games. New Hampshire’s last America East win came against the UMass Lowell River Hawks 68-64 on Jan. 9. Stony Brook beat UMass Lowell by 11 at home on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Akwasi Yeboah is averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Seawolves. Elijah Olaniyi is also a big contributor, accounting for 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jordan Reed, who is averaging 10.2 points.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up only 67.1 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

ACCURATE AKWASI: Yeboah has connected on 31.8 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Hampshire is 0-19 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 3-2 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: New Hampshire has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 53.3 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the ninth-best mark in the country. New Hampshire has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 24 games (ranked 260th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.