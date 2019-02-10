New-look 76ers beat LeBron James and Lakers 143-120

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points in his second game with Philadelphia and the new-look 76ers beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 143-120 on Sunday.

JJ Redick added 21 points and Jimmy Butler finished with 15 points in front of a packed crowd that brought a playoff-like feel to the nationally televised game. The 76ers have won two straight after acquiring Harris and four others at Thursday’s trade deadline.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 39 points, and James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

WARRIORS 120, HEAT 118

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and DeMarcus Cousins made two free throws with 5.4 seconds to play that helped Golden State cap a comeback from a 19-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Miami.

Cousins rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Durant and drew a foul, setting the stage for his winning free throws that gave the Warriors their 11th double-digit comeback of the season, and second straight after rallying from 17 points down in the first quarter Friday in Phoenix.

Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Stephen Curry added 25 for Golden State. Josh Richardson helped shoot Miami to the big early lead and finished with a career-high 37 points with help from eight 3-pointers.

MAVERICKS 102, TRAIL BLAZERS 101

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 24 and Dallas erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Portland.

Doncic also had nine rebounds and six assists. Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 30 points in the last half of the third quarter to help the Blazers build a lead that grew to 96-81 early in the fourth.

KINGS 117, SUNS 104

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III had a career-high 32 points and six rebounds and Sacramento handed Phoenix its 14th straight loss.

Buddy Hield scored 18 points, De’Aaron Fox had 17 points and nine assists, and Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Sacramento win for the fifth time in six games.

Devin Booker had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his return from injury for Phoenix. The Suns’ losing streak is one shy of the franchise record set last season.

MAGIC 124, HAWKS 108

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 2 rebounds, leading Orlando past Atlanta,

Alex Len led the Hawks with 16 points, despite picking up four fouls in the first half.

