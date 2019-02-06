Listen Live Sports

New Orleans beats Northwestern State 81-73 in OT

February 6, 2019 10:14 pm
 
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ezekiel Charles scored 10 of his career-high 31 points in overtime and New Orleans outscored Northwestern State 12-4 in the extra period for an 81-73 victory on Wednesday night.

New Orleans (13-9, 8-3 Southland Conference) has won four straight and eight of its last 10 games. Northwestern State (8-15, 3-7) has lost five of its last six.

Charles made three layups, two free throws and a dunk in overtime. He finished 11-of-19 shooting with three 3-pointers, three assists, and matched a career-best with five steals.

Scott Plaisance Jr. and Damion Rosser added 14 points apiece for the Privateers, who shot just 27 of 70 (39 percent) from the floor but made nearly half of its 3-pointers (7 of 15) and was 20 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Ishmael Lane scored 19 points to lead Northwestern State. C.J. Jones added 14 points and Larry Owens had 11.

